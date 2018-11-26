Shakeela biopic first look inspired by Silk Smitha’s film Ms Pamela

Richa Chadha’s upcoming biopic on Shakeela has already become an anticipated project after the first look of the film was released last week. The makers have now revealed that this first look featuring Richa in gold jewellery and a bustier was not influenced by Shakeela’s life or work, but by popular actor Silk Smitha.

A statement from the filmmakers revealed that the first look was inspired by poster of Silk Smitha’s film, Ms Pamela. The first look was a way for the filmmakers to show their respect for the actor, without whom Shakeela’s career wouldn’t have taken off. Ms Pamela’s poster also has Smitha posing completely in gold.

Speaking about the film earlier, Richa said, “She was a brave soul who defied norms of the business during her time and her story was much more than what people know of. To essay the role of a living being is additional responsibility on me as actor and team as the makers of the film.”

She also added, “I’m looking forward now that the film has wrapped up for the release next year. We have kept the story to the most authentic version of her real life. Shakeela herself has been pivotal to making this film happen and helping us in in-depth knowledge into her life which has helped us tell the story in its most authentic version possible.”

Richa’s film is directed by Indrajit Lankesh and is produced by Magic Cinemas and Yoddhas Entertainment. The makers also revealed that the film is slated to release in Summer 2019.

First Published: Nov 26, 2018 16:16 IST