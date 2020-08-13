Shanaya Kapoor makes debut as assistant director with Gunjan Saxena The Kargil Girl, proud dad Sanjay Kapoor showers love

bollywood

Updated: Aug 13, 2020 16:35 IST

Actor Sanjay Kapoor’s daughter, Shanaya Kapoor, made her Bollywood debut with the just-released film, Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl. She worked as an assistant director to Sharan Sharma in the biographical drama starring her cousin, Janhvi Kapoor, in the titular role.

Sanjay took to Instagram to shower love on Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl and its director. Sharing a picture of Shanaya and Sharan from the set, and another of her pointing at her name in the credits, Sanjay wrote, “I am so glad that Shanaya started her journey in this beautiful world of movies as an assistant director with you @sharansharma , You are an Extremely talented director and A super human being too , loved #gunjansaxena , looking forward to your next ! #gunjansaxena streaming now on #netflix.”

Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl is the story of Flight Lieutenant Gunjan Saxena, the first Indian Air Force woman pilot who conducted recce and rescue missions in the 1999 Kargil War. The film also starred Pankaj Tripathi, Vineet Kumar Singh, Angad Bedi and Manav Vij. It was released on Netflix on August 12.

In an earlier interview with Mumbai Mirror, Sanjay had said that Shanaya did not wish to go to a film school but instead gain some hands-on experience on an actual set. “Shanaya told me that going there (film school) would be a waste of three years and reasoned that most attend classes for three days and party for the rest of the week,” he had said.

Sanjay has been open about Shanaya’s desire to become an actor and said that the experience she would gain as an assistant director would prepare her for a career in front of the camera. “Being an assistant director teaches you to interact with everyone, from the spot boys to the producer, and learn to value people after becoming an actor,” he had said.

