Shanaya Kapoor steals attention from Shah Rukh Khan at Gauri Khan’s bash; Sussanne Khan, Karan Johar also attend. See pics

bollywood

Updated: Feb 02, 2020 14:41 IST

Gauri Khan, entrepreneur and wife of actor Shah Rukh Khan, hosted a glamourous bash at her store in Mumbai on Saturday. The party was lit with all from her supporting husband to her industry friends joining her at the do.

Sussanne Khan, Sanjay Kapoor, his wife Maheep Kapoor and their daughter Shanaya Kapoor, Chunky Panday’s wife Bhavna Panday, Sohail Khan and wife Seema Khan, actor Neelam, Nandita Mahtani and Natasha Poonawalla with husband Adar arrived in their glam avatars for the bash.

While Gauri was a stunning host in a red gown, Shah Rukh joined her in a black suit. Gauri’s BFFs Neelam, Maheep and Bhavna joined her in shimmery dresses. Gauri shared a few candid pictures of herself chilling with her friends at the party on Instagram and wrote in the caption, “Tips on how to ace a reality Tv show .....woooooo can’t wait to watch this one.”

However, it was Shanaya who bagged the limelight at the event. The aspiring actor was in a black top and skirt with a thigh-high slit and posed alongside her actor father for the pictures. Sanjay later posted a video of himself and Shanaya from the event along with heart emojis. His fans loved the father-daughter duo posing together for cameras while twinning in black. A fan wrote, “Wow what a shot my beautiful Princess with her handsome Dad May God shower his best on u always always.” Another commented, “Everything’s perfect in this video.” His wife Maheep also shared several stunning pictures of Shanaya posing in her black dress.

Also read: Brahmastra gets release date as Ranbir Kapoor rants ‘My parents ask me if I am still doing the film or running after football or Alia’

Filmmaker Karan Johar too stuck to the theme of the party as he arrived in a glazed suit. He also shared a few pictures of his suit on Instagram and captioned it, “To die for tie dye!” Sussanne also posted group selfies on her Instagram page, talking about how “laughing out loud is even more audacious and contagious when ur mad hatters are around”.

Follow @htshowbiz for more