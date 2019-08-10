e-paper
Shatrughan Sinha on RK Studios’ demolition: ‘Sad day in Indian cinema’s history’

Shatrughan Sinha has tweeted about the RK Studios and its significance in the history of Indian cinema.

bollywood Updated: Aug 10, 2019 18:13 IST

Asian News International
RK Studios was sold to Godrej properties by the Kapoor family.
Reminiscing the legacy left behind by the iconic RK Studios, which was demolished on Friday, actor turned politician Shatrughan Sinha called it a “sad, distressing day” in the history of India Cinema.

This came almost a year after the Kapoor family announced their decision of selling the studio set in Chembur, Mumbai. While expressing grief over the studio’s demolition, Shatrughan also recalled the man behind the studios, actor Raj Kapoor as the “greatest showman ever”.

 

 

“An absolutely, sad distressing day as the iconic #RKStudios was razed yesterday from the history of Indian cinema. Built by the first family of Indian cinema, #Kapoors by the greatest showman ever the late & great, #Rajkapoor,” he tweeted.

In another tweet, the ‘Vishwanath’ actor seemed nostalgic as he wrote, “Some of the best blockbusters & many immortal movies were shot here. Everyone who has had the privilege to work here will be extremely nostalgic today with the fondest & memorable stories created here.”

The studio in May this year was purchased by a private property dealer for real estate development.

Built by the Kapoor family in 1948, the RK Studios was spread across 2.2 acres and witnessed the shooting of many hits including Barsaat, Awaara, Jaagte Raho, Shree 420, Sangam, Bobby and Prem Rog.

First Published: Aug 10, 2019 18:13 IST

