Shekhar Suman claims Rhea Chakraborty being made a scapegoat, says ‘real culprits are still on the run’

bollywood

Updated: Aug 02, 2020 20:41 IST

Shekhar Suman continues to raise his voice for a CBI investigation into the death of actor Sushant Singh Rajput and has said that his girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty may be a culprit but is currently being a scapegoat in the case.

He took to Twitter on Sunday to share his doubts that the real culprits may be on the run while Rhea undergoes the scrutiny. “The narrative is being changed forcibly.They are scapegoting Rhea and hiding behind her.Of course she is a culprit but the real culprits colluding with the top authorities are still on the run.They shld all be cross -examined and arrested.#CBI #justice.#SSR,” he tweeted.

The narrative is being changed forcibly.They are scapegoting Rhea and hiding behind her.Of course she is a culprit but the real culprits colluding with the top authorities are still on the run.They shld all be cross -examined and arrested.#CBI #justice.#SSR — Shekhar Suman (@shekharsuman7) August 2, 2020

He also shared a video of an aarti being performed at a Lord Shiva temple and wrote, “Mahadev ab tumhi kuch karo.koi chamatkar dikhao.Sushant tumhara bhakt tha.Apni teesri netra kholo prabhu aur jo bhi is jaghanya apraadh ke peeche hsin unka sarvanaash karo.Har Har Mahdev #CBIjaanchhokarrahegi (Shiva now only you have to do something. Show some miracle. Sushant was your devotee. Open your third eye and destroy the one who is responsible for this terrible crime) along with a hashtag about CBI inquiry into the case.

Shekhar had earlier met Sushant’s father KK Singh at his Patna residence. KK Singh has accused Rhea and his family members of abetment to suicide.

On Saturday, he also stressed that Sushant’s death was not a suicide but a murder. He wrote on Twitter, “We as ppl have done a better job than the forensic experts and the M.police.All of us have gathered such strong proofs and evidences that we will be able to prove it without the shadow of a doubt that this IS MURDER.#CBIForSSRHomicideCase.”

We as ppl have done a better job than the forensic experts and the M.police.All of us have gathered such strong proofs and evidences that we will be able to prove it without the shadow of a doubt that this IS MURDER.#CBIForSSRHomicideCase — Shekhar Suman (@shekharsuman7) August 1, 2020

Also read: Siddharth Pithani reveals Sushant Singh Rajput was heartbroken in January, said ‘I have no one’

Raise your voices more fiercely friends,its time to get more aggressive about our demand for a CBI enquiry.There are glaring irregularities in the investigation and discordant notes.Smtimes you have to shout to be heard.The situation is volatile #CBIProbe — Shekhar Suman (@shekharsuman7) August 1, 2020

In another tweet, he asked his fans to come together to demand a CBI inquiry into the case. “Raise your voices more fiercely friends,its time to get more aggressive about our demand for a CBI enquiry.There are glaring irregularities in the investigation and discordant notes.Smtimes you have to shout to be heard.The situation is volatile #CBIProbe,” he tweeted.

If you need support or know someone who does, please reach out to your nearest mental health specialist. Helplines: Aasra: 022 2754 6669; Sneha India Foundation: +914424640050 and Sanjivini: 011-24311918

Follow @htshowbiz for more