Shekhar Suman recalls legacy of goodness and honesty Sushant Singh Rajput stood for: ‘Let him be in a peaceful state’

Updated: Oct 19, 2020, 08:05 IST

Actor Shekhar Suman has spoken about the Sushant Singh Rajput case from the very beginning. But looks like he now wants to let the case be. On Sunday, he tweeted to say how the world should now let Sushant be at peace and how we should recall his goodness as his lasting legacy.

He wrote; “We shld just let Sushant be in a peaceful state.Enveloped in the brouhaha of sweet n gentle memories.Dipped in the sugar-honey goodness of warmth,affection and camaraderie .Otherwise the opportunists and the vultures wd feast on him and vandalize his purity.”

His earlier tweet said: “The goodness,hard work,dedication ambition,honesty,what SSR stood for and the legacy that he has left behind for all of us to follow is exemplary.”

It may be recalled that a series of developments did not go well for the family’s version of what happened to Sushant. Shekhar had expressed his disappointment and written how “legally, this is end of the road.” After actor Rhea Chakraborty was released on bail, he had written: “Rhea gets bail out of jail.No contradiction in CBI and AIIMS report.Miranda n Dipesh granted bail.No second forensic team to be formed.THE END. Ghar Chalein? Murder theory put to rest next to SSR.The rest don’t matter.Rest in peace SSR.”

He had continued: “Let’s not stay in denial.We have created the system.we can’t fight against it.we have to accept their verdict.We fought for the CBI..so now??Legally,this is end of the road,Emotionally we will go on fighting. We had too much faith in CBI.I think the CBI did all it cld..but bcoz the case was handed over to them late they too were helpless.They tried v hard to find some evidence but I guess it was too late.”

Few days later, he tweeted to express his disappointment and wrote sarcastically how the case had been ‘strangulated to death’. He wrote on Twitter: “Sushant’s case has been strangulated to death.Asphyxia? or Aise fix kiya?”

Sushant died on June 14 in his apartment in Mumbai. Mumbai Police began investigating the case. In late July, the family of Sushant filed an FIR in Patna, accusing the actor’s girlfriend Rhea of abetting the suicide, siphoning off his funds and keeping him away from his family. After a Supreme Court verdict, Central Bureau of Investigation started looking into the case. Subsequently, Narcotics Control Bureau and Enforcement Directorate also began separate probes. In September, Rhea was arrested over charges of procuring banned drugs for the late actor. In October, she was released on bail. A report by a team of forensic experts from AIIMS also concluded that the case is one of suicide and not murder.

