Shibani Dandekar reveals her strategy to tackle trolls: ‘Generally, I don’t give them my time and attention’

Updated: Jan 11, 2020 07:23 IST

Shibani Dandekar may believe in being low key in real life, but her social media profile narrates a different story altogether. The singer-actor constantly gives fashion and fitness goals to her fans through Instagram, and this has often invited a lot of scrutiny — especially her bikini-clad pictures or PDA with beau, actor Farhan Akhtar. But all this, she says, has never bogged her down, and she is not one to shy away from hitting back at her trolls in a befitting manner.

“Every now and then, I have these moments where I feel somebody needs to be told to just stop. Sometimes, they would write nasty things, but generally, I just don’t give them time and attention. I just skim and read but don’t go through the comments completely. I remember only the good things and there are many sweet people also who have nice things to say,” Shibani says.

The 39-year-old made her acting debut with Roy and later starred in Shaandaar (both in 2015), Sultan (2016), and Noor (2017). She has also done dance numbers in Naam Shabana (2017) and Bhavesh Joshi Superhero (2018). She feels that amid all the popularity and stardom that one gets in the industry and on social media, it is very important to stay grounded.

“Your life changes after the limelight is on you. Sometimes, it is easy to get caught up in the nonsense. Thus, I feel staying grounded is very important and you have to manage this on a daily basis,” she explains.

Shibani goes on to say that despite constantly being watched, actors do aim to keep everything as real as possible, and for them, that is a bigger challenge than anything else.

“Name, fame, money — nothing is forever. I am just grateful for the experiences and the opportunities I get. That’s something you have to remind yourself every day, because there are moments that you get so caught up in your schedule and feel like you’re losing your mind. That’s when you have to reset yourself and understand why you’re doing this,” she asserts.

“It is like a journey that you go on and you meet people along the way, including your fans. I feel just in terms of knowing who is real, who has got your back, and who’s there for you is what helps you stay grounded and real,” Shibani adds.

