Shilpa Shetty’s latest workout with son Viaan is a ‘mommy special’. Watch video

Actor Shilpa Shetty is a fitness enthusiast and an inspiration to many. Her recent video will especially inspire young mothers.

In a new video, the actor can be seen doing triceps dips with her six-year-old son, sitting on her lap. Sharing the video, Shilpa wrote: “Partner workout day, #Tricepdips with weights (#viaanrajkundra). Need more muscle and strength than you think to handle kids especially boys.. Ufff!!(All the moms out there will know what I mean) But lovvvveee every bit.”

Also read | Inside Pankaj Tripathi’s new sea-facing apartment that the actor called his ‘dream home’

Shilpa reveals the video is part of her ‘partner workout’ with Viaan acting as her weights. Shilpa is a huge promoter of all things healthy -- on Tuesday, she has shared a picture of herself, deep in meditation, revealing that being calm was her superpower. About a week back, she had shared a video of herself, plucking organic, pesticide-free veggies such as brinjals, chillies, basil and methi (fenugreek).

Sharing it, she wrote: “Where there is a Will there’s a Way...Still don’t have a farm but growing my organic, pesticide free veggies in pots. All the hard work is bearing (fruit)... vegetables in this case already To pluck fresh Brinjal, Fenugreek, Chillies, Basil... is an inexplicable joy. Enjoying this process sooo much. Farm (pot) to Fork is such a joy.”

Shilpa may not be seen in films but TV keeps her busy as she is one of the three judges on Super Dancer 3, along with Anurag Basu and choreographer Geeta Kapoor. On a recent episode, Shilpa danced with Waheeda Rehman, the latter had come as a guest along with Asha Parekh.

Follow @htshowbiz for more

First Published: Apr 17, 2019 13:50 IST