Shilpa Shetty, son Viaan are a picture of devotion at Ram Navami celebrations. See pics

Actor Shilpa Shetty, along with her son Viaan, sister Shamita Shetty and mother Sunanda, celebrated Ram Navami in Mumbai on Sunday. Shilpa participated in the function held at Mumbai’s Iskcon temple.

Shilpa was seen pouring water on a statue on Lord Ram. The actor looked pretty in a gold sari and teamed it up with solid gold jewellery. Shamita was dressed a pale yellow and white salwar kameez. The actor also shared picture on social media.

Also read: 20 minutes of Avengers Endgame footage screened, massive spoilers flood the internet

Shilpa has not been seen in a film for a long time but she has been active on TV as a reality show judge. Her Instagram page too has a solid fan following and she regularly posts pictures and videos with her husband Raj Kundra, son and her family. Speaking about the secret to a successful marriage, Shilpa told IANS: “It’s important to have the relationship of friendship in any relationship. I think Raj and I never feel that we are tied to this relationship of marriage.”

“Even now we go on dates on Friday nights, we call each other girlfriend and boyfriend. So, we don’t want to feel that burden that we are together just because we are in a marriage. Trust is also a bedrock of any relationship. It’s our 10th year now... It’s important to grow in any relationship, be it between friends, siblings or partners, otherwise you outgrow the relationship,” she added.

Shilpa is also a health enthusiast as many of her Instagram posts show. Speaking at an event in January, Shilpa had said: “I am going to come with my health app in a couple months. I keep emphasizing that it (good health) is 70 per cent nutrition and 30 per cent workout regime.”

Follow @htshowbiz for more

First Published: Apr 15, 2019 10:46 IST