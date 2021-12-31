Shilpa Shetty’s son Viaan turns photographer for her as she soaks up ‘last sunset of the year’

Updated: Dec 31, 2020, 20:06 IST

Shilpa Shetty turned muse for her son, Viaan, in her latest Instagram post. She shared a stunning sunkissed picture of herself enjoying the ‘last sunset of the year’ and revealed that her eight-year-old was behind the camera. She is currently enjoying a relaxing holiday with her family in Goa.

In her Instagram post, Shilpa urged everyone to reflect on the year gone by and leave the negativity behind. She also hoped that the new year would usher in some much-needed cheer.

“Looking at the last sunset of the year with Gratitude! Want to end this day on a calm note… reflecting on the year that has gone by, reminding us of some important life lessons that we’d forgotten along the way. Today spend a few minutes with yourself in silence, absorbing all the good in and letting go of the past and negativity,” she wrote.

“Here’s looking forward to a wonderful 2021; believing that everything happens for the best. Also hoping and praying that the new year is kind to all of us! Photo credit : Viaan-Raj (my 8 year old son) #EndOfTheYear #SwasthRahoMastRaho #TakeCareOfYourself #MentalHealthMatters #gratitude #goadiaries,” she added.

Shilpa has been documenting her beachside vacation on Instagram. Recently, she shared pictures of herself posing in the sun, wearing a cutout monokini. Jacqueline Fernandez complimented her on her enviable figure and called her a ‘goddess’.

On the work front, Shilpa is set to make her comeback on the big screen after 13 years with Sabbir Khan’s Nikamma, which also stars Abhimanyu Dassani and marks the Bollywood debut of Shirley Setia. The film was originally scheduled to release in June but has been pushed due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Shilpa will also be seen in Hungama 2, alongside Paresh Rawal, Meezaan and Pranitha Subhash. The film, directed by Priyadarshan, is a sequel to his 2003 comedy.

