e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

May 16, 2020-Saturday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Bollywood / Shilpa Shetty shares pic with daughter Samisha as she turns 3 months old, son Viaan kisses sister’s hand

Shilpa Shetty shares pic with daughter Samisha as she turns 3 months old, son Viaan kisses sister’s hand

Shilpa Shetty has shared a fresh picture with her daughter Samisha, as the little girl turned three months old.

bollywood Updated: May 16, 2020 13:21 IST
HT Entertainment Desk
HT Entertainment Desk
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Shilpa Shetty shared a new photo with daughter Samisha and son Viaan Raj Kundra.
Shilpa Shetty shared a new photo with daughter Samisha and son Viaan Raj Kundra.
         

Actor Shilpa Shetty has shared a picture with her daughter Samisha Shetty Kundra as the little girl turned three months old on Saturday. The picture also features her son Viaan Raj Kundra.

Sharing the picture as Instagram stories, Shilpa wrote: “Happy 3 months, princess #Samisha.” The picture doesn’t show the face of the little girl, but we do see her son Viaan kissing his sister’s hand.

 

On the occasion of Mother’s Day, Shilpa had shared a picture with her children and written: “Making the decision to have a child - it is momentous. It is to decide forever to have your heart go walking around outside your body. ” ― Elizabeth Stone To the two halves of my heart Viaan & Samisha: You both complete me. I love you ! Thankyou for choosing me. Happy Mother’s Day... to me and to all those amazing mothers out there.”

In April, as her daughter turned two months old, Shilpa had written: “Some things in life are a little more special than the others. The number ‘15’ has been added to that list now! Our daughter, Samisha Shetty Kundra, came into our lives on 15th Feb and she turns two months old today on 15th April. It’s also a very special and happy coincidence that we have become a family of 15 MILLION on @indiatiktok today, on the 15th of April. So grateful for all the love & blessings that you have showered on my family and me over the years... humbled beyond words. Hope you continue to stand by us, rock solid, even in the years to come.”

 

View this post on Instagram

Some things in life are a little more special than the others. The number ‘15’ has been added to that list now❤️! Our daughter, Samisha Shetty Kundra🧿, came into our lives on 15th Feb and she turns two months old today on 15th April. It’s also a very special and happy coincidence that we have become a family of 15 MILLION on @indiatiktok today, on the 15th of April😍🤩 So grateful for all the love & blessings that you have showered on my family and me over the years... humbled beyond words. Hope you continue to stand by us, rock solid, even in the years to come🙏🏻❤️🤗🧿🌈 ~ @rajkundra9 . . . . . #20DaysOfGratefulness #Day19 #SamishaShettyKundra #happiness #gratitude #blessed #grateful #daughter #15Million #TikTokIndia

A post shared by Shilpa Shetty Kundra (@theshilpashetty) on

On February 15, Shilpa and her husband Raj Kundra welcomed their second child through surrogacy. Announcing it, Shilpa had written: “Our prayers have been answered with a miracle. With gratitude in our hearts we are thrilled to announce the arrival of our little Angel. Samisha Shetty Kundra. Born on 15th February 2020 Junior SSK in the house.”

Explaining the meaning behind her daughter’s unique name, she had said, “Sa’ in Sanskrit is “to have”, and ‘Misha’ in Russian stands for “someone like God”. You personify this name - our Goddess Laxmi, and complete our family.”

Follow @htshowbiz for more

tags
top news
Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
LIVE: Total number of containment zones in Delhi now stands at 77
LIVE: Total number of containment zones in Delhi now stands at 77
Kohli, Rohit may remain stranded when India resume training: BCCI official
Kohli, Rohit may remain stranded when India resume training: BCCI official
Eng spinner picks Babar Azam over Virat Kohli, gives reason for his choice
Eng spinner picks Babar Azam over Virat Kohli, gives reason for his choice
‘My child has been crying, please let me go home’: Migrant worker breaks down
‘My child has been crying, please let me go home’: Migrant worker breaks down
trending topics
COVID-19 State TallyCoronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases IndiaCovid-19Delhi Covid-19

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

bollywood news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In