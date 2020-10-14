e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Oct 14, 2020-Wednesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Bollywood / Shilpa Shetty wraps up Hungama 2’s Manali shoot, shares stunning pics from hill station

Shilpa Shetty wraps up Hungama 2’s Manali shoot, shares stunning pics from hill station

Shilpa Shetty has wrapped up the shoot in Manali of her upcoming film, Hungama 2. She shared pictures as she left the hill station. In fact, through much of the last couple of days, she has been sharing pictures and videos from Manali.

bollywood Updated: Oct 14, 2020, 15:43 IST
HT Entertainment Desk
HT Entertainment Desk
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Shilpa Shetty was in Manali for the shoot of Hungama 2.
Shilpa Shetty was in Manali for the shoot of Hungama 2.
         

Actor Shilpa Shetty shared a bunch of pictures as she wrapped up the Manali shoot of Hungama 2. The actor has been sharing videos of trips to apple orchards through her stay in the hill station.

Hindustantimes

She took to Instagram stories to share pictures as she took a walk and while getting into the plane to bring her back home to Mumbai. In fact, when the team of Hungama 2 including Paresh Rawal, Meezan Jaafery and Pranita had left for Manali, she had similarly shared a picture of them getting into a plane and written: “Covid test, Mask, And we’re offffff.. Time for some Hungama in Manali, #pareshrawal @meezaanj @jainrtn @pranitha.insta #hungama2 #confusionunlimited #shootmode #safetyfirst #poweron #backtowork #workdiaries #takeoff.”

 
 

On the day 1 of the shoot, she had shared a funny boomerang video from her make-up and hair session. She is dressed for the shot while all others are in blue PPE suits. Sharing the video, she had written: “First day #hungama on set before we roll. Sanitisation drill cause safety comes first. The new normal has taken over and how?! #shootready #safetyfirst #outdoorshoots #teamgoals #manali #actormode #workmode #hungama2”

Also read: Tanishq ‘deeply saddened’ by reactions to ad: Kangana Ranaut claims it promotes ‘love jihad’, Swara Bhasker rues ‘fragile spine’

She had shared a video when she went apple picking. A super excited Shilpa wrote: “Apple picking - #ManaliDiaries Apple Apple everywhere I know I get a lil cray and excited when I see fruits on a tree... and that too all over the place... felt like a child in a candy shop The trees were laden with such luscious fruits that I couldn’t resist plucking one off and eating it right there. ‘Seb’ the best for the end, they said. I agreed!”

Follow @htshowbiz on Twitter

tags
top news
Justin Trudeau throws darts at Prez Xi to mark 50 years of ties with China
Justin Trudeau throws darts at Prez Xi to mark 50 years of ties with China
Pakistan PM’s aide faces criticism for linking India to 2014 Peshawar school attack
Pakistan PM’s aide faces criticism for linking India to 2014 Peshawar school attack
‘Male members to be questioned’: CBI again summons Hathras gang-rape victim’s brother
‘Male members to be questioned’: CBI again summons Hathras gang-rape victim’s brother
In 1st response to same-sex marriage, Centre cites 5,000 yrs of Sanatan Dharma
In 1st response to same-sex marriage, Centre cites 5,000 yrs of Sanatan Dharma
No mob attack on Tanishq store in Gujarat: Police
No mob attack on Tanishq store in Gujarat: Police
The Taste With Vir: The Tanishq ad can’t survive in today’s India
The Taste With Vir: The Tanishq ad can’t survive in today’s India
India demolishes China’s new excuse for Ladakh stand-off in 3 points
India demolishes China’s new excuse for Ladakh stand-off in 3 points
Watch: Spacecraft launch with NASA, Russia astronauts ahead of 20-yr milestone
Watch: Spacecraft launch with NASA, Russia astronauts ahead of 20-yr milestone
trending topics
Covid-19 Live UpdatesIndia Covid 19 TallySushant Singh RajputBigg Boss 14Covid-19 casesLadakh stand-off

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

bollywood news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In