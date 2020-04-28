Shoojit Sircar on Ayushmann Khurrana-Amitabh Bachchan’s Gulabo Sitabo: ‘I’m open to a digital release if need be’

bollywood

A nationwide lockdown due to coronavirus outbreak seems to have forced many filmmakers to rethink the theatrical release of their films and make way to the OTT instead. While the makers of Ranveer Singh-starrer 83 have confirmed the film won’t release online, filmmaker Shoojit Sircar is keeping his options open for his upcoming film Gulabo Sitabo.

The quirky comedy stars Ayushmann Khurrana and Amitabh Bachchan in lead roles and was scheduled to hit theatres on April 17. Sharing his plans for the film’s release, director Shoojit told Mumbai Mirror in an interview, “As a filmmaker, I’d want to see my film open in the theatres, but the situation today is unlike anything anyone had ever experienced. So, I’m open to a digital release if need be, but we will take a decision after May 3.” The second lockdown announced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi is in place till May 3.

He, however, made it clear that his another project, Sardar Udham Singh biopic, starring Vicky Kaushal, deserves to release on the silver screen. The shooting of the film is complete but it is still in the post-production stage. “Since it is scheduled for January 2021, we are not thinking about it right now. I’d like a film like this to be a big screen experience. I have lived with this dream for so long that when we were shooting at Jallianwala Bagh, I had tears in my eyes,” he said.

Shoojit also said post lockdown, people “will invest in a bigger and better TV or a home theatre” which will require cost correction in film budgets and a cap on the price of film tickets.

Gulabo Sitabo marks Ayushmann and Shoojit’s second collaboration after the actor’s successful debut film Vicky Donor in 2012. Talking around the film’s eighth anniversary, Ayushmann had told IANS, “I will be forever thankful to Shootjit da for choosing me for Vicky Donor. He gave wind beneath my wings, told an outsider like me that it was ok for me to dream, it was ok for me to chase my passion of being a Hindi film hero.”

