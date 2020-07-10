e-paper
Shraddha Kapoor is third most-followed Bollywood actor on Instagram, crosses 50 million followers

Shraddha Kapoor is third most-followed Bollywood actor on Instagram, crosses 50 million followers

After Deepika Padukone and Priyanka Chopra, Shraddha Kapoor is now one of the few Bollywood celebs with more than 50 million followers on Instagram.

bollywood Updated: Jul 10, 2020 19:55 IST
HT Entertainment Desk
HT Entertainment Desk
Shraddha Kapoor crosses 50 million followers on Instagram.
Shraddha Kapoor crosses 50 million followers on Instagram.
         

Actor Shraddha Kapoor has crossed the 50 million followers mark on Instagram. She already has 13 million followers on Twitter. Deepika Padukone and Priyanka Chopra are the only Bollywood stars ahead of Shraddha on Instagram. Deepika has 50.3 million followers and Priyanka has 54.7 million. Alia Bhatt follows Shraddha closely with 47.8 million followers on Instagram.

Shraddha had been sharing pictures and videos of how she is spending the lockdown and self-isolation periods. Even after the lockdown ended and people began stepping out, Shraddha kept her fans informed. Sharing a picture with brother and actor Sidhant Kapoor, Shraddha wrote, “Groceries adventure with my bhaiya @siddhanthkapoor.”

 

View this post on Instagram

Groceries adventure with my bhaiya @siddhanthkapoor 💜

A post shared by Shraddha ✶ (@shraddhakapoor) on

On Father’s Day, she posted a childhood picture with her dad, veteran actor Shakti Kapoor and captioned it, “My rock, my strength, my support and always by my side. So thankful to you. So blessed for you. Words can never do justice to express how much I love you.. my precious Baapu Happy Father’s Day @shaktikapoor.”

 

Shraddha had two releases this year. She was seen playing a Pakistani dancer in Remo D’Souza’s Street Dancer 3D, which also starred Varun Dhawan, Prabhudeva, Nora Fatehi and Raghav Juyal. She also starred in Ahmed Khan’s Baaghi 3, alongside Tiger Shroff, Riteish Deshmukh and Ankita Lokhande.

