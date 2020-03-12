Shraddha Kapoor shares throwback photo to wish mom Shivangi on birthday, brother Siddhanth marvels at their resemblance

bollywood

Updated: Mar 12, 2020 20:59 IST

Actor Shraddha Kapoor shared a picture from the archives to wish her mother Shivangi Kolhapure on her birthday. The adorable click features them sitting on a couch, as Shivangi gently pinches Shraddha’s nose as an expression of love.

“Simply divine. Happy Bday mommy,” Shraddha captioned it. The photo has received close to a million likes on Instagram in just over two hours. Her Baaghi 3 co-star Tiger Shroff commented, “Happy birthday shivangi aunty,” followed by a number of heart emojis.

Shraddha’s elder brother Siddhanth Kapoor pointed out the striking resemblance between the two ladies and wrote, “That’s like Shraddha now and Shraddha 18 years ago. love love it.”

Earlier, in an interview with Zoom, Shivangi revealed that her daughter was pampered rotten by her elder brother. She said, “Siddhanth is very meticulous. He’s the guy who has kept the family together. So he is like a mountain in our house. Shraddha is spoilt. Not by me, by her brother. But she is a noble soul.”

Currently, Shraddha is basking in the success of Baaghi 3, which has earned Rs 84.97 crore in six days of its release. It got a major boost from the Holi holiday on Tuesday (March 10).

However, with Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal announcing a total shutdown of cinema halls in the capital until March 31 as a precautionary measure amid the coronavirus outbreak, the business of Baaghi 3 is expected to take a hit in the coming days.

Reacting to this, trade analyst Girish Johar told Hindustan Times, “Delhi is a very important market in terms of the box office in India. It is one of the topmost cities in terms of revenue. If the chief minister has announced that theatres will remain closed, then producers will lose a major chunk of business.”

