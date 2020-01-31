e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jan 31, 2020-Friday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Home / Bollywood / Shraddha Kapoor transforms into Disney princess Elsa for cousin’s birthday celebrations. See pics

Shraddha Kapoor transforms into Disney princess Elsa for cousin’s birthday celebrations. See pics

Shraddha Kapoor shared pictures of herself dressed as Frozen’s Elsa for her cousin’s birthday.

bollywood Updated: Jan 31, 2020 16:50 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Shraddha Kapoor was seen in Street Dancer 3D.
Shraddha Kapoor was seen in Street Dancer 3D.
         

Actor Shraddha Kapoor, who was seen in Street Dancer 3D, celebrated her young cousin Vedika’s birthday on Friday, by dressing up as Disney character Elsa from its hit franchise, Frozen. The actor took to Instagram to share pictures.

Dressed in a bright blue gown and with her hair done exactly like Elsa, Shraddha cuts a pretty picture. She put out a lot of close-ups of her make-up -- with the pinks of her eye shadow and lips, showing prominently. Vedika is the daughter of former actor Tejaswini Kolhapure Saraswat. Her brother, actor Siddhant too shared a picture of the three of them -- Siddhant, Shraddha and Vedika.

Shraddha Kapoor celebrated her cousin’s birthday on Friday.
Shraddha Kapoor celebrated her cousin’s birthday on Friday.

Sharing the picture, he wrote: “With both my angels, Elsa and Cinderella.” Tejaswini also shared a bunch of pictures from the celebrations, where we can see Padmini Kolhapure too. Shraddha’s mother Shivangi Kapoor, Padmini and Tejaswini are sisters.

Shraddha Kapoor with brother Siddhant and Vedika.
Shraddha Kapoor with brother Siddhant and Vedika.

Shraddha remains a busy star -- she has just finished shooting for her film, Baaghi 3, where she will be seen with Tiger Shroff. In 2019, she starred in two high profile films — Baahubali star Prabhas’ Saaho. She was also seen in Chhichhore, featuring Sushant Singh Rajput, Varun Sharma, Prateik Babbar, Tahir Raj Bhasin and Naveen Polishetty, which was a hit.

Also read: Saif Ali Khan scolds Kapil Sharma for flirting with Kareena Kapoor, asks ‘aren’t you married?’ Watch

Shraddha Kapoor with her family at Vedika’s birthday party.
Shraddha Kapoor with her family at Vedika’s birthday party.

Street Dancer 3D has not had as great a run at the box office, as was expected, given the presence of two A-listers. Trade analyst Taran Adarsh tweeted on Friday to give its first week’s collections and mentioned that it was ‘non-performing’ in multiplexes while doing good business in single screens. He wrote: “#StreetDancer3D lacks the spark in Week 1... Non-happening at multiplexes... Healthy in single screens... Lower than #ABCD2 in Week 1 [₹ 71.78 cr]... Fri 10.26 cr, Sat 13.21 cr, Sun 17.76 cr, Mon 4.65 cr, Tue 3.88 cr, Wed 3.58 cr, Thu 3.43 cr. Total: ₹ 56.77 cr. #India biz.”

Shraddha, meanwhile, shared a picture from the wrap-up party on sets of Baaghi 3 on Friday.

Follow @htshowbiz for more

tags
top news
India script history with successive Super Over wins against New Zealand
India script history with successive Super Over wins against New Zealand
BJP releases manifesto for Delhi polls, mitigating air and water pollution top focus
BJP releases manifesto for Delhi polls, mitigating air and water pollution top focus
‘Salaam’: Kunal Kamra tweets thank you note to IndiGo pilot
‘Salaam’: Kunal Kamra tweets thank you note to IndiGo pilot
6 admitted to Delhi hospital on suspicion of contracting Coronavirus
6 admitted to Delhi hospital on suspicion of contracting Coronavirus
‘All teams don’t want him in Indian side’: Swann on India all-rounder
‘All teams don’t want him in Indian side’: Swann on India all-rounder
Lexus launches flagship hybrid electric LC 500h coupe sedan at Rs 1.96 crore
Lexus launches flagship hybrid electric LC 500h coupe sedan at Rs 1.96 crore
BJP is getting its messaging wrong, writes Rajdeep Sardesai
BJP is getting its messaging wrong, writes Rajdeep Sardesai
President Ram Nath Kovind addresses joint session of Parliament: Key highlights
President Ram Nath Kovind addresses joint session of Parliament: Key highlights
trending topics
Delhi gang rapeJNU protesterCoronavirusNeha KakkarKaran JoharPriyanka ChopraNIELIT Admit cardIndia vs New Zealand Live

don't miss

latest news

india news

bollywood news