Shraddha Kapoor transforms into Disney princess Elsa for cousin’s birthday celebrations. See pics

Updated: Jan 31, 2020 16:50 IST

Actor Shraddha Kapoor, who was seen in Street Dancer 3D, celebrated her young cousin Vedika’s birthday on Friday, by dressing up as Disney character Elsa from its hit franchise, Frozen. The actor took to Instagram to share pictures.

Dressed in a bright blue gown and with her hair done exactly like Elsa, Shraddha cuts a pretty picture. She put out a lot of close-ups of her make-up -- with the pinks of her eye shadow and lips, showing prominently. Vedika is the daughter of former actor Tejaswini Kolhapure Saraswat. Her brother, actor Siddhant too shared a picture of the three of them -- Siddhant, Shraddha and Vedika.

Shraddha Kapoor celebrated her cousin’s birthday on Friday.

Sharing the picture, he wrote: “With both my angels, Elsa and Cinderella.” Tejaswini also shared a bunch of pictures from the celebrations, where we can see Padmini Kolhapure too. Shraddha’s mother Shivangi Kapoor, Padmini and Tejaswini are sisters.

Shraddha Kapoor with brother Siddhant and Vedika.

Shraddha remains a busy star -- she has just finished shooting for her film, Baaghi 3, where she will be seen with Tiger Shroff. In 2019, she starred in two high profile films — Baahubali star Prabhas’ Saaho. She was also seen in Chhichhore, featuring Sushant Singh Rajput, Varun Sharma, Prateik Babbar, Tahir Raj Bhasin and Naveen Polishetty, which was a hit.

Shraddha Kapoor with her family at Vedika’s birthday party.

Street Dancer 3D has not had as great a run at the box office, as was expected, given the presence of two A-listers. Trade analyst Taran Adarsh tweeted on Friday to give its first week’s collections and mentioned that it was ‘non-performing’ in multiplexes while doing good business in single screens. He wrote: “#StreetDancer3D lacks the spark in Week 1... Non-happening at multiplexes... Healthy in single screens... Lower than #ABCD2 in Week 1 [₹ 71.78 cr]... Fri 10.26 cr, Sat 13.21 cr, Sun 17.76 cr, Mon 4.65 cr, Tue 3.88 cr, Wed 3.58 cr, Thu 3.43 cr. Total: ₹ 56.77 cr. #India biz.”

Shraddha, meanwhile, shared a picture from the wrap-up party on sets of Baaghi 3 on Friday.

