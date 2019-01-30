Shreyas Talpade says Golmaal 5 may happen in 2021 after Rohit Shetty finishes Sooryavanshi

Shreyas Talpade says while there is time before the Golmaal franchise returns with its fifth installment, Rohit Shetty has cracked the story idea and scripting is underway for the multistarrer comedy. TheGolmaal gang — Shreyas, Arshad Warsi, Kunal Kemmu and Tusshar Kapoor — made an appearance in Rohit’s last directorial, Simmba. When asked about the status of the next film, Shreyas told PTI, “Right now I think Rohit is still working on the script. It will still be sometime before we come with the fifth part considering the kind of response part four got.”

“It was very overwhelming. The stakes are higher for Golmaal 5. Rohit will take his time as right now he is busy with Sooryavanshi,” Shreyas said. Ajay Devgn also stars in the Golmaal series. The actor, however, said he is aware that an idea has been zeroed in on for Golmaal 5 and the team might go ahead with it by 2021.

“He was telling us the other day that he has cracked some story. Once he is done with the proper scripting, he will take a call. We are planning roughly for next year. If not, then 2021 should be it,” he said. Shreyas made his debut in 2005 with critically-acclaimed Iqbal and went on to work in films like Dor, Om Shanti Om and the Golmaal series. The actor says he does not let work dictate his happiness.

“My happiness and life can’t depend on the success or failure of my films. My work is separate from my life and success and failure is a part of it which will keep happening. You have to learn to face everything and wait for your chance again,” he said.

“Your time is going to come. What you do in the waiting period is really important. It defines your personality and character,” he added. Shreyas has currently returned to the small screen with Sony SAB’s new show My Name Ijj Lakhan, which chronicles the story of a rogue who vows to become the man his father always hoped he would be. The actor says doing television was “exhaustive” but he is content the way the show turned out to be. “You are making a limited series with 26 episodes but the efforts are as much as it would be when you are making films. You have to work it out, there will be limited resources. But it’s worth it because we are trying to do something new on TV.”

