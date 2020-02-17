Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan gets UA certification, Neena Gupta says ‘CBFC ne jeetaya pyaar’

bollywood

Actor Neena Gupta is happy that her upcoming film Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan, has been granted UA certificate by Central Board Of Film Certification (CBFC). The actor took to Instagram to express her feelings.

She wrote: “CBFC ne jeetaya pyaar! Dekhiye #ShubhMangalZyadaSaavdhan seh-parivaar, releasing this friday!@smzsofficial @cypplofficial @tseries.official.” She also shared a picture of the cast of the film holding the certificate. We can see Ayushmann Khurrana, Jitendra Kumar, Gajraj Rao, Neena and others pose for the picture.

Neena plays mother to one of the main leads, Jitendra (Aman Tripathi), with Gajraj playing her husband. Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan is the story of a gay couple, who must fight prejudice for the sake of their love. The trailer and the film’s songs have been a hit with fans. In fact, the kiss between Ayushmann and Jitendra has become a talking point of the film.

Neena’s career had been in doldrums till Badhaai Ho came along. The film which dealt with a middle-aged couple dealing with pregnancy. Since then Neena has got substantial films such as Panga and Mulk. Only recently, she shared a picture of herself and wondered if she would still get work. She recently told Hindustan Times in an interview, “If Badhaai Ho was not a hit, I wouldn’t be called for all these roles. There is nothing emotional, it is a business. You do well, you sell well. Agar Badhaai Ho hit nahi hoti to mujhe ye sab nahi milta jo mil raha hai. Mere ko pucho, maine to sabse zyada old woman ke roles kiye hain jab mai jawan thi. In fact, ab mai apni umar se kam role kar rahi hu jab mai budhi hun (If Badhai Ho was not a hit, I wouldn’t have gotten these roles. Ask me, I have done maximum roles of older women when I was young. In fact, I am essaying roles younger to me now). It is not like you are a director and you want somebody and you can take that somebody (in your film). It does not work like that.”

