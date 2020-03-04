e-paper
Sidharth Malhotra to feature in a double role in Tamil hit Thadam’s Hindi remake

Sidharth Malhotra will be seen next in a Hindi remake of Tamil hit, Thadam. The film, which will be produced by T Series’ Bhushan Kumar and producer Murad Khetani, will see the actor in a double role.

bollywood Updated: Mar 04, 2020 12:19 IST
HT Corespondent
HT Corespondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Sidharth Malhotra with T Series’ honcho Bhushan Kumar and producer Murad Khetani.
Sidharth Malhotra with T Series’ honcho Bhushan Kumar and producer Murad Khetani.
         

Actor Sidharth Malhotra has announced his next project, a Hindi remake of Tamil hit, Thadam. The actor took to Instagram to make the announcement and shared a picture as well.

He wrote: “Double trouble! Excited to be a part of this ultimate entertaining thriller, in association with @bhushankumar, @muradkhetani and @v__________k. See you at the movies on 20th November, 2020 @tseriesfilms @cine1studios @tseries.official.” In a picture with the post, Sidharth can be seen posing with T Series’ Bhushan Kumar and producer Murad Khetani. The film will release in November 2020.

 

The film is a remake of Tamil hit Thadam and the actor will be seen in a double role. Trade analyst Taran Adarsh confirmed the news though the social media posts by Sidharth, producers Bhushan Kumar and Murad Khetani make no mention of it.

 

Sidharth is currently working on his film, Shershaah, which will feature him as Captain Vikram Batra of the Indian Army who was martyred during the 1999 Kargil War. The actor will be seen in a double role, playing both late Vikram Batra and his brother Vishal Batra.

“This is my first biopic and I am super excited for it. He has a brother but the film is predominately about Captain Vikram. We are planning how to cleverly deal with it (double roles). He impacted so many people in the Army. I won’t say he is a personality that everybody knows but I felt it was a story that needed to be told. I found his story fascinating,” the actor had told PTI.

What is Thadam about

Thadam was a romantic action thriller, which starred Arun Vijay in the lead role. The film is centred around the mysterious murder of a man; police investigation leads them to a man, seen as the prime suspect. Matters get complicated after it is discovered that the man has a lookalike.

