Simi Garewal ‘dead sure’ Salman Khan didn’t shoot the blackbuck and other Bollywood reactions

Bollywood star Salman Khan’s sentencing in the blackbuck killing case has left Bollywood overwhelmed. While many have tweeted about the sanctity of law while expressing grief at the punishment meted out to Salman, many others have come out in full support of him. Leading the charge is actor Varun Dhawan. Tweeting about it, Varun says how Salman will eventually come out of this mess much stronger. He wrote: “I know for a fact that Salman bhai and his family have the utmost respect and faith in our judiciary system. @BeingSalmanKhan is one of the strongest and most genuine people I know and I’m sure he will come out of this stronger.”

Simi Garewal had a telling tale to add. She believes Salman wan’t the guy who shot the endangered blackbuck. She wrote: “Of one thing I am dead sure..@BeingSalmanKhan would NEVER EVER harm any animal. He loves them too much. The real culprit should be exposed. 20 years is too long to bear someone else’s cross..”

Salman was sentenced by a Jodhpur court for killing the endangered blackbuck in the case that goes back to 1998. He was found guilty of killing two blackbucks during the shooting of Hum Saath Saath Hain in Rajasthan. Co-accused Saif Ali Khan, Sonali Bendre, Neelam and Tabu were present in court during pronouncement of the verdict. They were, however, acquitted.

The trial in the case, which has seen several twists and turns, began in May 2013, 15 years after the Bishnoi community reported the poaching on October 2, 1998. At least 28 witnesses from the prosecution side were examined.

Bollywood actor Salman Khan arrives at the court in Jodhpur on Thursday morning. The court awarded Khan five years in jail in the case. (PTI)

Final arguments were completed on March 28, after which chief judicial magistrate Dev Kumar Khatri reserved the judgment for Thursday.

Early voices such Subhash Ghai, Arjun Rampal and actor and MP Jaya Bachchan expressed their sadness and shock at what they felt was the harshness of the verdict. Now, more voices from Bollywood have joined the chorus.

Veteran actor Kabir Bedi tweeted to say that he was feeling sad for Salman. He wrote: “Feeling very sad that Salman Khan has been sentenced to 5 years in prison for allegedly shooting a black buck. 5 years! The length of sentence seems excessive and must be appealed. @BeingSalmanKhan has all my sympathy and support. #WeLoveYouSalmanKhan.”

Nafisa Ali too came out in full support of the Bollywood star. She wrote: “Salman Khan after 20 years convicted of killing a Black Buck that he never killed! He was man enough to take the entire blame and only his name registered in the FIR. The reason way all the other were acquitted. Salman we know the truth. Hope justice will be done tomorrow.”

Bigg Boss 10 winner Manveer Gujjar couldn’t hide his disappointment. Here’s how he expressed his dismay at the verdict.

Bigg Boss 11 participant, Bandgi Kalra tweeted: “#WeSupportSalmankhan always and forever ?? @BeingSalmanKhan @tweetbeinghuman.”

Naved Jafri, son of veteran Bollywood comedian Jagdeep and brother of popular dance-show host and actor Jaaved Jaaferi, too expressed his grief at the verdict. “Extremely saddened by hearing about @BeingSalmanKhan , I have full faith in the law, and I hope they get lenient on behalf of the great humanitarian work that he is doing. #Salman Khan #WeSupportSalmanKhan #BlackBuckPoachingCase.”

Pakistani actor Marwah Hocane too tweeted about Salman’s verdict. She wrote: “In a world with no “NO” human rights, a great human being is being punished for killing an animal umpteen years ago under animal rights. Bash me all you want, but there’s something completely wrong about it.. mind you such human beings are our saving grace! #SalmanKhanVerdict.”

