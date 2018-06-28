Simmba song is Ranveer Singh’s ‘biggest ever’, so he gave us a preview. Watch video

Ranveer Singh is a dynamic packet of energy and nothing proves it like songs such as Malhari or Khalibali. Rohit Shetty seems to have taken a leaf out of Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s book and decided to put a big song in Simmba. With hundreds of back-up dancers, big set and Ranveer in the driving seat, the Simmba song is all set to be the “biggest song of Ranveer Singh’s life”.

Now, in a life full of big songs, that is saying something! The song is Simbaa’s title song, Aala Re Aala Simmba Aala. Giving his fans a peek into what to expect, Ranveer shared a video from Simbaa sets where he is ready to roll.

Sporting the handlebar moustache and swagger that is all Ranveer, the actor said he is doing the biggest song of his life. The film’s director chips in to say that he is spending a lot of money on the actor. Both of them then introduce us to Ganesh Hegde who is choreographing the song. The film’s lead female actor, Sara Ali Khan, doesn’t seem to be on the sets.

According to reports, Ranveer and Sara will recreate Tere Mere Sapne’s hit song Aankh Maare. While the 1996 original had Arshad Warsi stalking Simran, the reprised version will see Ranveer and Sara matching steps.

An adaptation of Telugu hit Temper starring Jr NTR, Simmba will see Ranveer as a corrupt cop, and Sara will play his love interest.