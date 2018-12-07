Simmba team, Ranveer Singh have a ‘LIT’ time with Sunil Grover and Kanpur wale Khuranas. See pics

Actor Ranveer Singh took his upcoming film, Rohit Shetty’s Simmba, to comedian Sunil Grover’s new show, Kanpur Wale Khuranas and what ensued is pure hilarity. The actor shared photos and videos from the sets of the show where Rohit Shetty was also present.

From dancing with the members of the show to being carried off his feet, literally, Ranveer seems to have a ball of a time. He shared pictures with Sunil, who is dressed up like a Mughal king, which Ranveer captioned, “Don’t Ask”. He also shared a picture of himself with Farah Khan and Rohit Shetty from the sets. One video of him being welcomed on stage with fireworks was captioned, “LIT”.

It looks like Simmba’s lead actor Sara Ali Khan was not a part of this promotional appearance, as it was just Rohit and Ranveer bringing the house down with their humour and energy. Ranveer also shared GIFs and videos from the shoot on his Insta stories.

The trailer of Simmba packed a punch and has Rohit Shetty’s fans excited even as Twitterverse made memes out of Ranveer’s dialogue in the trailer. A song featuring Ranveer and Sara was also released on Thursday in a run up to the release of the film. Produced by Karan Johar’s Dharma Productions, Simmba will have a cameo by Ajay Devgn too. The film is slated to release on December 28.

First Published: Dec 07, 2018 15:02 IST