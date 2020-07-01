Sobhita Dhulipala on OTT vs theatres debate: Certain films don’t end up getting their due in theatres

Updated: Jul 01, 2020 18:57 IST

The theatre vs OTT debate is picking up heat, with more big-budget films including such as Akshay Kumar’s Laxmmi Bomb, Ajay Devgn’s Bhuj: The Pride of India among many others heading for a direct-to-OTT release, after Gulabo Sitabo.

Actor Sobhita Dhulipala made a big splash on the web with web series Made in Heaven. Sharing her opinion on the entire thing, she says, “I’ve had the chance to act in films and on web, so for me, there’s a natural affinity for both. I don’t really look at one as a downgrade or the other as an upgrade. I’m a consumer of both, and also a contributor, so it’s very difficult for me to have a natural preference.”

However, she is quick to add that there are times, releasing on an OTT does make for a good and a wise decision.

“I feel certain films don’t end up getting their due in theatres because they don’t get enough run time, or enough marketing resources, or varied other things. For me, as a consumer, I have an opinion. I want to consume and watch films, shows, interesting content. Since I’m not able to watch them in the theatres, I’d watch them on my TV screen or laptops,” confesses the 28-year-old, clarifying that she can answer like an audience, but “as an industry person, I don’t know”.

Dhulipala, who was last seen in The Body, which was made available on OTT platform soon after its release, feels that films that aren’t big, their economics might benefit from a digital release.

“It is a logical decision,” she explains, “I’ve not really put myself out of my role as an actor. I guess the sort of differences are understandable, it’s hard to say only one person, both are right. Different people have different stands. I feel like the not very expensive films, to sort of not lose their money and time, want to come out on OTT platforms, it’s completely understandable.”

The actor concludes by saying that she can relate to them, “because that’s the boat I’m more closer to getting on to, like in terms of scale of films I’ve done. That’s why I understand them”.

