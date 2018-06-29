Soha Ali Khan marks a milestone in daughter Inaaya’s life with this adorable photo

Soha Ali Khan took to Instagram to share that her daughter Inaaya turned 9 months old on Friday. She shared an adorable picture of the little girl where she is seen playing. Inaaya is seen staring at the person clicking her picture with here pretty grey-green eyes.

Recently, Inaaya’s dad Kunal Kemmu in an interview to TOI had explained the colour of Inaaya’s eyes and said that Inaaya gets her iris color from her grandparents. Inaaya is often spotted on playdates with her cousin Taimur Ali Khan. However, the family is careful when the two kids play as in Saif Ali Khan’s words, Taimur has become a ruffian.

Nine months today 😍 A post shared by Soha (@sakpataudi) on Jun 29, 2018 at 4:35am PDT

Soha also spoke about this at an event where she said, “Taimur is at an age where he wants to explore everything. He is now able to hold things, his grip is getting stronger. He is also into snatching things and throwing them away. Inaaya is too small now and so we are constantly scared to have them too close to each other. Especially bhai gets really worried whenever Taimur tries to get closer to where Inaaya is.”

Soha also said that she wanted Taimur and Inaaya to grow up together like she and Saif did. She said, “Bhai and I have an 8-year age difference. But Taimur and Inaaya will only have a year’s. I hope they grow fond of each other as they grow up, become best friends. Of course, Taimur is a little older so he will always be the elder brother to Inaaya, protective about her.”

