Soha Ali Khan took part in daughter Inaaya’s sports day function at school and fell. Watch

bollywood

Updated: Feb 07, 2020 17:18 IST

Actor Soha Ali Khan is pretty active on Instagram and routinely puts up pictures and videos from her personal life. Her latest video is from daughter InaayaNaumi Kemmu’s sports day function at school. It shows Soha falling down while playing tug of war with other moms.

Sharing the video, Soha wrote: “My first sports day as a parent!! Got a bit ‘carried away’ in the tug of war - literally !” The video shows Soha’s group readying for the ‘war’. As the game commences, her team makes a valiant attempt to pull the rope in their direction, but their opposing side seems to be stronger than them. Soha, who stands at the head of their group, pulls hard. Soon, the ‘war’ is lost as Soha and team gets pulled towards their opposing side. At that point, Soha loses her balance and falls. She bursts out laughing.

Soha is very regular with posts on her daughter. Her latest are pictures from Karan Johar’s party to celebrate the third birthday of his twins. Sharing a picture, she captioned it with heart emojis. Both mother and daughter can be seen in pale cream outfits. In the picture, Inaaya is seen kissing her mother. The picture got a lot of love with colleagues Mithila Palkar, Dia Mirza, Shahana Goswami and Neha Dhupia dropping heart emojis in the comments section.

At the Karan Johar party, she was seen posing with sister-in-law Kareena Kapoor and director Farah Khan Kunder. In another cute video, Inaaya can be seen having a conversation with her father Kunal Kemmu in a language only the two understand. Sharing the video, Soha wrote: “Fathers and daughters really do speak a language all of their own (this is just a snippet).”

Meanwhile, Kunal’s film Malang released on Friday. The Hindustan Times review said, “While the film is backed by some intense performances from Aditya, Anil Kapoor and Kunal Kemmu, its wafer-thin plot makes you wonder why such films are still being made in Bollywood. Malang is so bad in parts that it can potentially give you a headache. Its length drags it down and what appears like an intriguing plot in the beginning soon turns limp.”

