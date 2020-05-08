‘Someone explain Kartik Aaryan to me,’ says Instagram user; gets a humble but hard reply from actor

bollywood

Kartik Aaryan had a humble but hard reply for a sarcastic post on an Instagram page. The actor’s fans cheered for him and his reply.

Instagram user Freddy Birdy shared a post on Friday which read, “Someone explain Kartik Aaryan to me please.” Several of the actor’s fans wrote positive descriptions for him. “A breath of fresh in nepotism filled Bollywood...an actor who hadn’t got the opportunity of choosing his movies like other nepo kids...but still now much ahead of them through hardwork...and overall a good human being...always kind to others....has no ego....And can keep others ahead of himself,” wrote one. “He is a nice guy whom everyone wants to be around,” wrote another.

But it was Kartik’s own reply that grabbed attention. “Just another guy following his dream, trying to make it big, working hard, getting better everyday. But it’s clearly not the best way to go, right ?,” he wrote. While many liked Kartik’s reply, others were still not impressed.

“From one super sexist film to a relatively lesser sexist film. Getting better everyday, eh,” read a comment on Kartik’s reply.

Also on Friday, Kartik took to Instagram and shared a still from Love Aaj Kal, and also a picture of himself along with director Imtiaz Ali. Alongside the image he wrote: “When you first dream of being in films, you act in front of the mirror and nail it every time, and the world of movies seems magical?Then you get a movie. You see the camera and are unnerved. It’s bigger than the suitcase you brought to Mumbai. The bright lights seem to be scolding you for not landing on a one inch tape mark and wasting everyone’s time.”

“The first few years become about trying not to look nervous.?Then you get an Imtiaz Ali movie. The moment he narrates the story, you are pulled into a dream. I don’t even remember seeing the camera on his set, he’d always be standing wherever I looked after cut. He was never at the monitor, he was by my side. The lights on Imtiaz Ali’s set help you find those tape marks,” he added. Kartik claimed he never experienced the kind of love and appreciation he got for his performance in Love Aaj Kal.

Love Aaj Kal 2020 fared below expectation at the box-office and was also critically panned.

