Sonakshi Sinha should stop singing, says Jassi Gill

Punjabi singer-actor Jassi Gill says his Happy Phirr Bhag Jayegi co-star Sonakshi Sinha should stop singing. Jassi expressed his views when he appeared on an episode of the show By Invite Only. He appeared along with Rhea Chakraborty. The episode will air on Saturday on Zoom, read a statement.

During the last leg of the show, host Renil Abraham played fun-filled games with the celebrities.

Rhea was asked the 'Kill, Marry, Hook up' question with her options being Varun Dhawan, Sidharth Malhotra and Zaheer Iqbal.

The actor said: "I would marry Varun because we are friends, hook up with Sidharth because he is hot, kill Zaheer and then call him and apologise." On the other hand, Jassi was asked to name a celebrity who should stop singing, he named Sonakshi Sinha.

Sonakshi made her musical debut with Ishqoholic in 2016. Sonakshi has sung a track titled Raj Raj Ke for her film Akira. The actor was most recently seen opposite Varun Dhawan, Alia Bhatt, Aditya Roy Kapur, Madhuri Dixit and Sanjay Dutt in director Abhishek Varman’s period drama, Kalank.

The actor in a recent interview confessed that she had lost 30 kgs before making her Bollywood debut, and how she initially used to get perturbed by negative comments. She said, “If the criticism is constructive and will help me, I will happily read it and take it in good spirit. But if you are criticising me only because you have had a fight at home and you are venting on me, I am not going to take it.”

First Published: Apr 19, 2019 16:29 IST