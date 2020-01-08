e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jan 08, 2020-Wednesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Wednesday, Jan 08, 2020
Home / Bollywood / Sonakshi Sinha supports Deepika Padukone, says ‘Can’t sit on the fence any longer’

Sonakshi Sinha supports Deepika Padukone, says ‘Can’t sit on the fence any longer’

Sonakshi Sinha is the latest Bollywood celebrity to come out in support of Deepika Padukone after the Chhapaak actor’s visit to JNU to extend support to protesting students.

bollywood Updated: Jan 08, 2020 17:41 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times
Sonakshi Sinha is the latest celebrity to support Deepika Padukone on her JNU visit.
Sonakshi Sinha is the latest celebrity to support Deepika Padukone on her JNU visit.
         

Actor Sonakshi Sinha has thrown her weight behind Deepika Padukone over her support for students of the Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU). The Dabangg actor took to Twitter to express her feelings.

She wrote: “No matter which political party you support,do u support violence?Don’t visuals of bleeding students and teachers shake you up?We can’t sit on the fence any longer.Kudos to @deepikapadukone for showing up,& all those who spoke for speaking up.This is not the time to stay quiet.”

 

On Tuesday, Deepika showed up at Sabarmati T-point in JNU and silently stood with protesting students. Speaking later to Aaj Tak, Deepika said that she was “very angry” over what was happening in JNU. She said: “I am very angry at what is happening but it is worse that no action is being taken.”

“What I wanted to say I said it two years ago when Padmaavat was released. What I am seeing today, it pains me. I hope it doesn’t become the new normal. That anyone can say anything and they can get away with it. I fear and I’m sad. This is not the foundation of our country.”

Also read: Deepika Padukone on JNU violence: ‘Very angry at what is happening but it is worse that no action is being taken’

Many Bollywood celebs have chosen to stay quiet on the issue whole others have spoken and protested against the brutality. Actors Richa Chadha, Swara Bhaskar, Dia Mirza, Shabana Azmi, Sandhya Mridul, Mohd Zeeshan Ayyub, Sushant Singh; directors Hansal Mehta, Anubhav Sinha, Nikhil and Anurag Kashyap have also supported the students.

However, after Deepika spoke up, many younger stars like Varun Dhawan did speak up. Kartik Aaryan also said he supported Deepika for her visit to JNU and said that it was a bad atmosphere right now and that strict action needs to be taken.

Follow @htshowbiz for more

tags
top news
‘Make all out efforts to restore order at JNU’, HRD Ministry tells V-C
‘Make all out efforts to restore order at JNU’, HRD Ministry tells V-C
After missile strikes, China urges US and Iran to exercise restraint
After missile strikes, China urges US and Iran to exercise restraint
Flights to US, Europe longer by upto 40 mins as flights over Iran rerouted
Flights to US, Europe longer by upto 40 mins as flights over Iran rerouted
Iran gave Iraq a heads-up before firing 22 missiles at US forces on its soil
Iran gave Iraq a heads-up before firing 22 missiles at US forces on its soil
‘Can get a 50-ball 100 in Tests,’ Gambhir’s huge praise for India batsman
‘Can get a 50-ball 100 in Tests,’ Gambhir’s huge praise for India batsman
Old is gold, and electric: Bajaj to launch battery-powered Chetak on January 14
Old is gold, and electric: Bajaj to launch battery-powered Chetak on January 14
Samsung copies Apple again and this time it’s an icon
Samsung copies Apple again and this time it’s an icon
Watch: Bengal BJP chief refuses to allow ambulance to pass through rally
Watch: Bengal BJP chief refuses to allow ambulance to pass through rally
trending topics
Bharat Bandh Live UpdatesBharat BandhGaganyaanJNU AttackAishe GhoshKareena KapoorChhapaakSamsung Galaxy Fold 2Virat Kohli

don't miss

latest news

india news

bollywood news