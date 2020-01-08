Sonakshi Sinha supports Deepika Padukone, says ‘Can’t sit on the fence any longer’

bollywood

Updated: Jan 08, 2020 17:41 IST

Actor Sonakshi Sinha has thrown her weight behind Deepika Padukone over her support for students of the Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU). The Dabangg actor took to Twitter to express her feelings.

She wrote: “No matter which political party you support,do u support violence?Don’t visuals of bleeding students and teachers shake you up?We can’t sit on the fence any longer.Kudos to @deepikapadukone for showing up,& all those who spoke for speaking up.This is not the time to stay quiet.”

No matter which political party you support,do u support violence?Don't visuals of bleeding students and teachers shake you up?We can't sit on the fence any longer.Kudos to @deepikapadukone for showing up,& all those who spoke for speaking up.This is not the time to stay quiet. — Sonakshi Sinha (@sonakshisinha) January 8, 2020

On Tuesday, Deepika showed up at Sabarmati T-point in JNU and silently stood with protesting students. Speaking later to Aaj Tak, Deepika said that she was “very angry” over what was happening in JNU. She said: “I am very angry at what is happening but it is worse that no action is being taken.”

“What I wanted to say I said it two years ago when Padmaavat was released. What I am seeing today, it pains me. I hope it doesn’t become the new normal. That anyone can say anything and they can get away with it. I fear and I’m sad. This is not the foundation of our country.”

Also read: Deepika Padukone on JNU violence: ‘Very angry at what is happening but it is worse that no action is being taken’

Many Bollywood celebs have chosen to stay quiet on the issue whole others have spoken and protested against the brutality. Actors Richa Chadha, Swara Bhaskar, Dia Mirza, Shabana Azmi, Sandhya Mridul, Mohd Zeeshan Ayyub, Sushant Singh; directors Hansal Mehta, Anubhav Sinha, Nikhil and Anurag Kashyap have also supported the students.

However, after Deepika spoke up, many younger stars like Varun Dhawan did speak up. Kartik Aaryan also said he supported Deepika for her visit to JNU and said that it was a bad atmosphere right now and that strict action needs to be taken.

Follow @htshowbiz for more