Sonal Chauhan squashes rumours of dating cricketer KL Rahul, says there no truth to them

Actor Sonal Chauhan, known for her role in Jannat 2, has rubbished all talk of dating cricketer KL Rahul. For a while now, there have been murmurs that the two are a couple.

According to a Times Of India report, Sonal was asked about their ‘rumoured’ relationship at the a recent function. She said that KL Rahul is a very good cricketer and he’s very talented but nothing of that sort ever transpired between them.

It may be recalled that Rahul along with Hardik Pandya had landed in a controversy after appearing in an episode of Koffee With Karan 6 last year. The cricketers’ offensive comments led to a major backlash with the two even handed a provisional ban by the Committee of Administrators (CoA) and were also fined.

Also read: Kajol breaks down in Aishwarya Rai’s arms at father-in-law Veeru Devgan’s funeral as Abhishek consoles her. Watch

While the two faced a lot of criticism, actor Preity Zinta, who co-owns Kings XI Punjab team, had said that Rahul is “very respectful towards women”. “It is so good to see Rahul back in form. He is a very nice guy. What happened is in the past. I just feel bad about the way the whole thing turned out but you live and learn. Actually, he is very sweet and respectful towards women, so I don’t know how it all came out. As I said, these are teachable moments,” Zinta told PTI.

Sonal, meanwhile, has recently starred in a web series called Skyfire, which started streaming on Zee5 from May 22. Skyfire is based on a book of the same name by writer Aroon Raman.

(With IANS and PTI inputs)

Follow @htshowbiz for more

First Published: May 29, 2019 10:41 IST