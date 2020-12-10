Sonam Kapoor, Ananya Panday get into the Christmas spirit, share glimpses of their decorations

bollywood

Actors Sonam Kapoor, Ananya Panday and Malaika Arora are getting into the Christmas spirit. On Thursday, these stars took to Instagram to give a glimpse of their prep for the festival season.

Sonam took to her Instagram Stories to share a picture of a gorgeous Christmas tree, all decked up in festoons and sparkling lights, well ahead of Christmas. She shared the picture without any captions.

Ananya, meanwhile, only shared a picture of their home X’mas tree, all done up but also shared video clips of her sister and she going through the process of decorating the tree. The two were dressed in casual home clothes and looked busy at work.

(From Left): Sonam Kapoor, Ananya Panday and Malaika Arora shared pictures.

She also shared pictures with her pet dog, where she was seen wearing reindeer horn while attempting to make her dog wear it. Of course, she failed. Sharing them, she wrote: “One of us has definitely been naughtier this year #FavouriteTimeOfTheYear #TisTheSeason.”

Malaika shared a picture of herself, relaxing at her home with the song, Last Christmas by ’90s hit pop duo Wham! playing in the background and her window lit with starlights. On Wednesday, Kajol had set the ball rolling by sharing a picture of her Christmas tree and jokes about how through the Covid-19 pandemic she had put on so much weight that even her phone couldn’t recognise her.

On the work front, while Sonam is aware in London with her husband Anand Ahuja, Ananya has been shooting for her upcoming film with director Shakun Batra, where she co-stars with Deepika Padukone and Siddhant Chaturvedi. The team has shot portions of the film in Goa, Mumbai and are currently shooting in Alibaug. Malaika recently featured in India’s Best Dancer as a judge, during which time she also contracted Covid-19. She was also seen with boyfriend Arjun Kapoor in Dharamshala, where he was shooting for his film, Bhoot Police with co-stars Saif Ali Khan, Jacqueline Fernandez and Yami Gautam.

