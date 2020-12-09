Kajol shows off her Christmas tree, shares a Covid joke: ‘Put on so much weight even my phone doesn’t recognise me’

Updated: Dec 09, 2020, 08:55 IST

Actor Kajol took to Instagram Stories to give a glimpse of her Christmas tree, all decked up for the festive occasion. She also joked about gaining weight during Covid times.

Sharing the picture, Kajol wrote: “Covid humour: I’ve put on so much weight in this year that even my phone doesn’t recognise me!” The picture did not feature her but showed her tastefully decorated Christmas tree. The actor has been active on social media, posting messages and pictures to stay connected with her fans.

Only recently, she had shared a picture and had written: “For what it’s worth, it’s never too late to be whoever you want to be #womencandoanything.” A number of her film fraternity friends had commented on the picture. Rakul Preet Singh had dropped a number of heart emojis, while Manish Malhotra had commented: “Looking fantastic.” She had also posted pictures on Thanksgiving, Karwa Chauth and Dussehra.

Her Instagram page has a number of throwback pictures. She recently celebrated the 25th anniversary of her 90s hit, Dilwale Dulhaniya Le Jayenge. “Raj & Simran! 2 names, 1 film, 25 years and the love doesn’t stop coming in! I am truly grateful to all the people who made it what it is today.. a phenomenon and a part of their own history. The fans! Big shoutout to all of you #25YearsOfDDLJ @yrf @iamsrk,” she wrote.

Kajol was last seen in Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior, in which she played Savitribai. Kajol also starred in a short film, Devi.

