Sonam Kapoor is missing ‘sister, bff, business partner, soulmate’ Rhea, shares a throwback pic

Updated: Sep 29, 2020 10:26 IST

Actor Sonam Kapoor, who has been stationed in London with husband Anand Ahuja for a while now, is missing her family back in Mumbai, particularly her sister Rhea Kapoor. On Monday, she shared a throwback of the two of them together with a touching note.

She wrote: “I miss my sister/bff/businesspartner/stylist/solulmate @rheakapoor #throwback #whenwetravelledtogether #parisisalwaysagoodidea.” The picture has Rhea in focus, while Sonam is blurred out. The picture has Paris’ iconic landmark, Hôtel de Crillon marked as its location.

The Kapoor sisters are business partners too. They have worked together in their 2018 film Veere Di Wedding, where Sonam acted and Rhea was one of its producers. They also worked together in 2014 film, Khoosurat, which also starred Pakistani actor Fawad Khan. Their film 2010 Aisha, was also a similar venture. Additionally, they also run a fashion label - Rheson.

That the sisters are close would be an understatement. They often share throwbacks from their childhood with warm notes on each other and also from their various travels abroad. Sharing one such a picture from the time they were kids, Rhea had written about Sonam: “Partner in everything. Highly eccentric and uncontrollable? Yes. But delightful, loving, protective, generous and loyal and best friend for life. #bigsister #muse.” Sonam had replied, “Look at the way I’m holding you. Love you.”

In March, just when the coronavirus scare was turning into a global pandemic, Sonam and her husband Anand Ahuja had returned from London to his Delhi home to be with his parents. She stayed with her in-laws till her birthday in June. In the months she was away in Delhi, missing her most was Rhea. The producer had shared a picture of their bedroom and written how Sonam was her: “Best roommate.”

In mid July, Sonam and Anand flew back to London. She had since celebrated his birthday there and routinely shares pictures of her life in the UK capital.

