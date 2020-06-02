e-paper
Rhea Kapoor considers sister Sonam Kapoor to be her best roommate, see pic

Rhea Kapoor considers sister Sonam Kapoor to be her best roommate, see pic

Rhea Kapoor posted a throwback picture with sister Sonam Kapoor on Tuesday. See it here.

bollywood Updated: Jun 02, 2020 14:08 IST
HT Entertainment Desk
HT Entertainment Desk
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Actor Sonam Kapoor has been in Delhi for close to two months now at her in-laws place while her family is in Mumbai amid lockdown. And guess who is missing her the most? Her sister Rhea Kapoor, who shared a throwback picture of the two of them together.

Taking to Instagram stories, Rhea posted a picture where Sonam and she lie on a huge bed, covered with white sheets. While Rhea is busy with her cellphone, Sonam is looking at the person who has clicked the picture. Written on the picture are: “Best roommate.”

Only on Monday, Rhea had shared a post on the completion of two years since the release of their film, Veere Di Wedding. She was one of the producers of the film. She had written: “Happy veere day. @vdwthefilm we laughed, we cried, we fell in love and pissed a lot of people off. It was everything I could’ve hoped for. Here’s to lifelong friendships and growing into your guts. Can hardly wait for the next chapter. #2yearsofveerediwedding.”

Also read: Shah Rukh Khan to provide aid to child who tried to wake up dead mother at train station, says ‘I know how it feels to lose a parent

The sisters are very close; just a week back Sonam had shared a throwback picture with Rhea, in which she is dressed in Batman costume. Sonam had revealed how jumping and dancing with Rhea is still her favourite thing to do. She wrote: “DIY Batman costume for a party that wasn’t fancy dress because he was my favourite super hero. Also jumping and dancing with my @rheakapoor is still my favourite thing to do. (Yes those are batman socks and yes I was a nerd).”

On May 1, she had posted a throwback picture from her wedding with her siblings and indulgently written: “See you soon brats.. miss you more than you guys can imagine.”

