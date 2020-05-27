e-paper
Home / Bollywood / Sonam Kapoor’s grand breakfast for husband Anand Ahuja includes sugar, spice and everything nice. See pic

Sonam Kapoor’s grand breakfast for husband Anand Ahuja includes sugar, spice and everything nice. See pic

Sonam Kapoor has shared a picture of the breakfast she prepared for husband Anand Ahuja and herself, which included cookies and cake. See it here.

bollywood Updated: May 27, 2020 13:09 IST
HT Entertainment Desk
HT Entertainment Desk
Hindustan Times
Sonam Kapoor is in quarantine with husband Anand Ahuja.
Sonam Kapoor is in quarantine with husband Anand Ahuja.
         

Actor Sonam Kapoor, who has been in quarantine at her in-laws’ house in New Delhi with husband Anand Ahuja, has shared a picture of the breakfast that she prepared for everyone. Sonam and Anand have been sharing regular social media updates of life under lockdown for their fans.

“All prepared by me!,” Sonam captioned the new picture, shared on Instagram stories on Wednesday. The picture shows a grand spread that includes chocolate chip cookies, a cake, some tea, and another dish.

 

Sonam and Anand returned to India from London before the nationwide lockdown was enforced in March. They have remained in New Delhi for over two months, and even missed her parents’, Anil and Sunita Kapoor’s wedding anniversary recently. Anil even commended his daughters’ cooking skills in a recent tweet.

Also read: Sonam Kapoor on why she returned to India from UK amid Covid-19 outbreak: ‘He’d hate to say this but my father is 63’

In an interview to journalist Anupama Chopra, Sonam had commented about why she and Anand chose to return to India. “I decided to come back to India right before the travel ban was imposed just because my father is 63. He’d hate to say this but he is 63, my mother is 63 as well. We all stay with Anand’s grandmother who is also around 80 years old. There was no one actually in my husband’s house just in case something happened to be there and take care of everything. So Anand and I did the responsible thing to fly back even though we were so scared to fly.”

Sonam also supported sister Rhea when Rhea wrote a long social media note about not judging people who are sharing food pictures during the lockdown. Sharing Rhea’s post, Sonam had written, “Well said @rheakapoor . let people be, judginess is so not cool.”

