Sonam Kapoor’s new The Zoya Factor promo video pokes fun at teleshopping ads. Watch here

bollywood

Updated: Aug 24, 2019 20:11 IST

Actor Sonam Kapoor has shared a new promo video for her upcoming film, The Zoya Factor. The video appears to have been inspired by teleshopping ads selling lucky charms and evil eyes on television.

Mahabharata and Chandrakanta actor Pankaj Dheer is roped in to pitch the ‘Zoya Kawach’ to viewers. Counting down the product’s many qualities, he says it emanates ‘good luck rays’ at the speed of 600 mbps. Watch the creative new video here:

The film’s first poster was revealed earlier this week. Clad in a blue and golden bordered sari, teamed with heavy jewellery, Sonam is seen as a new-age goddess who sports sneakers with the traditional attire. She stands atop a stage and with a cricket helmet and bat in her hands.

“Who needs Nimbu Mirchi, when you have Zoya Solanki! India’s lucky charm is here to turn tables around for you,” she wrote alongside the clip. Zoya Factor will release on September 20 and also star Dulquer Salmaan.

Also read: Prabhas on Baahubali 3: ‘I know Rajamouli had the script in mind for 5 years, don’t know if it will happen’

The upcoming film is based on Anuja Chauhan’s 2008 novel of the same name and also stars Sonam’s real-life uncle Sanjay Kapoor in a pivotal role. Abhishek Sharma has directed the film. He is credited with helming movies like Parmanu: The Story of Pokhran, Tere Bin Laden and The Shaukeens.

The book revolves around a Rajput girl named Zoya Singh Solanki, an executive in an advertising agency, who meets the Indian Cricket Team as part of a project. Following an interesting turn of events, she ends up becoming a lucky charm for the team during the 2011 Cricket World Cup.

Follow @htshowbiz for more

First Published: Aug 24, 2019 20:11 IST