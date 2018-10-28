Sonam Kapoor says husband Anand Ahuja bullied her to not fast on Karwa Chauth, he has a sane response

When Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja hashtagged their marriage ‘everyday phenomenal’, we knew it was a bond with a difference. Now, hearing Anand’s take on how can you celebrate your relationship without essentially fasting the entire day on Karwa Chauth has come as another affirmation.

Sonam and Anand observed their first Karwa Chauth fast – a Hindu festival where married women fast the entire day for their husbands – on Saturday. They also shared a photo of their henna-decorated hands on Friday. However, when it came to fasting, Anand had a different take.

“I hope to live my best life with you always my love.. and to being the most progressive, compassionate and gentle man I know. Happy KC and thank you for bullying me into not keeping it in the most hilarious way possible,” Sonam wrote on Instagram.

Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja’s funny Instagram exchange.

Anand revealed his Karwa Chauth rule book and tweeted, “I didn’t bully you! I just said that I’m fasting if you’re fasting, and if we don’t fast we can just walk around and workout and enjoy the day together! Does that sound like bullying? That sounds like intelligence to me.”

Sonam and Anand show off their henna-decorated hands.

It seems Sonam knew what she was talking about when she opened up to Vogue about the qualities she most appreciates in Anand, “He’s non-judgemental—with everybody. Very open-minded and progressive. I’m a little conservative and close-minded about a few things, and he’s taught me to see the other side, to look at things with a lot more compassion and care, to be a little more pragmatic and practical, as I can be very emotional and quick to judge sometimes, which is not nice.”

