Karwa Chauth 2018: Sonam Kapoor, Anand Ahuja celebrate their first with henna and love. See pics

Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja are one of the most adorable couples in the film industry and their first Karwa Chauth celebration is yet another reason why they effortlessly earn that sobriquet. Sonam and Anand got married in May this year and are celebrating the Hindu festival together for the first time.

Both Sonam and Anand shared photos after applying henna on their hands. Anand shared a picture of Sonam getting mehendi done on her hands with a heart emoji while Sonam shared a picture of both their mehendis. They both got heart designs on their palms with Sonam adding alphabets AS to hers.

Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja shared photos of their Karwa Chauth prep.

At the Kapoor household, Karwa Chauth is celebrated with much fanfare as the Bollywood actresses and their families come together to celebrate the festival. Photos from the event, hosted by Anil Kapoor’s wife Sunita, often make news the next day.

Sonam and Anand got married on May 8 this year in an extravaganza that was inherently Bollywood. After an Anand Karaj ceremony that was attended by who’s who of the industry, they held a reception that went on all night with most of the videos emerging from there going viral.

Karwa Chauth is a festival in which married women observe fast without food and water from sunrise to moonrise, for the well-being of their husbands. The women observing Karwa Chauth can only break the fast only after offering prayers to the moon.

First Published: Oct 27, 2018 08:45 IST