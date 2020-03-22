Sonam Kapoor shares video of comedian Saloni Gaur, watch how Nazma Aapi imitates actor on janta curfew

bollywood

Actor Sonam Kapoor may have had it rough since Saturday with Twitter going after her for supporting Kanika Kapoor. The actor’s sense of humour remains intact. On Sunday, the actor shared a video by comic and mimicry artist Saloni Gaur, who goes by her video persona Nazma Aapi, imitating the actor about janta curfew.

Sharing the video, Sonam nonetheless felt her sister Rhea Kapoor does a better job of imitating the former. She wrote: “This is tooo hilarious.. please watch her page for some quarantine respite! I think @RheaKapoor imitates my accent much better!”

This is tooo hilarious.. please watch her page for some quarantine respite! I think @RheaKapoor imitates my accent much better! https://t.co/NdBF6ADfOW — Sonam K Ahuja (@sonamakapoor) March 22, 2020

In the video, Saloni, speaking to the camera with a straight face, says: “Bon Jour everyone. OMG, I am so excited about my first janta curfew that I have washed my hair with L’Oreal paris stuff powered by 3X ‘kyunki hamein naaz hai khud par’. You know when this whole quarantine thing started, I was like so worried that what am I going to do, sitting all day at home. But then Anu told me to count the pair of shoes I have. So I am still counting. and then NAMO announced that curfew thing. So I was like: dude, I need a dress. I need to look perfect. so I called Sabya and I told him: I dont care if your store is open or not, just get your workers to work from home and get me my dress. NAMO also asked us to do that thali thing. So first I had to google what thali is. When I got to know what it is, I dont know where my kitchen is. Happy janta curfew! Alexa, please play Kanika Kapoor songs.”

A voice then says: “Pagal hai kya? (are you mad?)”

On Saturday, Sonam had taken to Twitter to throw her weight behind Kanika. She had written: “Hey guys @TheKanikakapoor came back on the 9th. India was not self isolating but playing Holi.” She had come under attack from not just regular Twitterati, but also from many leading journalists.

Hey guys @TheKanikakapoor came back on the 9th. India was not self isolating but playing Holi. — Sonam K Ahuja (@sonamakapoor) March 21, 2020

Kanika Kapoor became the first Bollywood celebrity to test positive for coronavirus. She has been accused of negligence and called reckless for not self isolating on her return from the UK and had even partied in Lucknow.

