Soni Razdan disables comments on Instagram, says ‘I was getting the filthiest abusive muck on it for absolutely no good reason’

bollywood

Updated: Jul 05, 2020 11:07 IST

Actor Soni Razdan is among the latest Bollywood celebrities to have locked their comments section on Instagram keep away from hateful remarks on social media. Soni, who is the wife of director Mahesh Bhatt and mother of actor Alia Bhatt, has shared a note announcing the same along with a meme on Instagram.

She shared a picture of two earths with no difference between them and captioned it, “ A picture of earth before and after your opinion”. She went on to write, “Love it. Used to also love all your feedback and comments on my Instagram posts. Sadly I had to turn that off as I was getting the filthiest abusive muck on it for absolutely no good reason. Other than some vested interests’ attempts to sully the name of those they are either jealous of, or have been recruited to attack. There are many battles going on behind the scenes which most of us are unaware of but are going on nonetheless. No matter. I shall soon be able to have you all back to comment when these m****s find someone else to target with their sponsored hate. Remember just one thing meanwhile. I love you guys and miss you big time.” This allows only a selected few to comment on her Instagram posts. Actor Aahana Kumra reacted to her latest post, “Love you @sonirazdan ma’am!! More power to you!!.”

Also read: Amitabh Bachchan shares story of his house Prateeksha and the tree under which Abhishek-Aishwarya tied the knot

Soni, whose daughter Alia has also been a target of trolls for coming from a film family, had said that the same people who are ‘ranting’ about the issue today will support their children if they want to join the film industry. She had replied to director Hansal Mehta’s tweet, in which he had called for a broadening of the ‘nepotism debate’.

The expectation that people have because of whose son or daughter you are is much more. Also thise who r ranting about nepotism today and who have made it on their own will also have kids one day. And what if they want to join the industry? Will they stop them from doing so ? — Soni Razdan (@Soni_Razdan) June 23, 2020

Adding her bit to the nepotism debate on Twitter, she had written, “The expectation that people have because of whose son or daughter you are is much more. Also those who r ranting about nepotism today and who have made it on their own will also have kids one day. And what if they want to join the industry? Will they stop them from doing so?”

Follow @htshowbiz for more