Soni Razdan on Alia Bhatt-Ranbir Kapoor relationship: I don’t want to talk about my daughter’s personal life

In 2018, Soni Razdan had two releases, Raazi and Yours Truly. And now, with her next film, No Father’s In Kashmir, which releases after eight months, Soni feels like she has “already won an award.” But ask her if she ever lost hope of the film seeing the light of the day, and she replies in negative. “One doesn’t think about very undesirable thoughts. We just had to have faith in the film. Whoever I spoke to, for example my husband, Mahesh (Bhatt), he said that ‘ho jayega, it will just take time, so don’t worry’. But we just had to go through a long process and we just had to follow it and now, I’m glad it’s releasing,” she says.

Soni also feels like it was bizarre that the film was given an A rating, something that the producers had to fight against. “When one reads the reviews, there is nothing really in the film that was so objectionable. I think when it comes to Kashmir, they’re (CBFC officials) just worried about unnecessary controversies. There are certain things that people don’t want everyone to talk about or know and which I think is quite wrong. The film didn’t have to take so long to release. It’s a young teenage love story, so it possibly couldn’t have got an A certificate. It’s so innocent and pure,” she argues.

While she is open to discussing movies, it’s hard for Soni to answer queries about daughter, Alia Bhatt’s personal life. Alia is in a relationship with actor Ranbir Kapoor but Soni says it’s not right for her to talk about that aspect of her daughter’s life.

“Alia and I hardly get time to talk about the things we really need to talk about. Of course, we have the typical mother and daughter conversations and we are both actors, so that’s also quite fun. But when it comes to her personal life, I am like, ‘I am her mom, why are you asking me?’ Will I talk about it? No. If I say I can’t talk about it, people think I am rude and I don’t want to be rude. But I just want to say that I am her mother, so I don’t want to talk about my daughter’s personal life. It’s not right. I don’t feel correct doing that. It’s not something any mother would like to talk about,” she argues.

