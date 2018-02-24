Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety box office day 1: Film records third highest opening of 2018, earns Rs 6.42 cr

Filmmaker Luv Ranjan has proved yet again that a film can succeed at the box office with the right kind of buzz, even if it is not backed by A-lister stars. His latest film, Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety ,has not only overpowered the multi-starrer, Welcome to New York, that released with it, it has emerged as the third highest opener of 2018 after Deepika Padukone’s Padmaavat and Akshay Kumar’s Padman. The film stars Nushrat Bharucha, Kartik Aaryan and Sunny Singh.

Trade analyst Taran Adarsh tweeted the figures. “#SonuKeTituKiSweety takes a WINNING START... Emerges the third best opener of 2018 [thus far], after #Padmaavat and #PadMan... Biz is expected zoom upwards on Sat and Sun... Fri ₹ 6.42 cr. India biz... #SKTKS,” he tweeted Saturday morning.

He added, “Boxoffice can be most unpredictable, but that’s the beauty of this business... No A-list stars... Tongue-twister title... No film franchise... No festival/holiday release... Yet, BO is smiling on #SonuKeTituKiSweety... #RealityCheck... #WakeUpCall... #SKTKS.” The film has left behind Manoj Bajpayee and Sidharth Malhotra’s Aiyaary.

While Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Padmaavat earned Rs 19 crore on day one of its release, Akshay Kumar’s PadMan collected Rs 10.26 crore on the first day.

On the other hand, Chakri Toleti’s debut film -Welcome To New York - was riding on the shoulders of stars like Sonakshi Sinha, Diljit Dosanjh, Karan Johar, Rana Daggubati and Riteish Deshmukh - but failed to attract enough footfalls at the movie halls. According to estimates, the film earned about Rs 1 crore but the final numbers are yet to come.

Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety is about the fight between a man’s friend and girlfriend. It also features Alok Nath in a new avatar.

