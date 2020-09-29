Sonu Sood conferred with Special Humanitarian Award by UNDP, joins likes of Priyanka Chopra, Angelina Jolie, Leonardo DiCaprio

bollywood

Updated: Sep 29, 2020

Actor Sonu Sood, who is often dubbed as the ‘messiah of migrants’ for his philanthropic work during the coronavirus induced lockdown, has been conferred with the prestigious SDG Special Humanitarian Action Award by the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP).

The Dabangg actor has received the award for extending a helping hand and sending lakhs of migrants and stranded students across geographies abroad, back to their homes. Besides that, he has also been providing free education and medical facilities to young children and has been creating free employment opportunities to the needy in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The award was presented to the actor at a virtual ceremony on Monday evening. Expressing his happiness over the honour, the actor said he fully supports the UNDP in its endeavors. "This is a rare honour. UN recognition is very special. I have done whatever little I have done, in my own humble way, for my fellow countrymen without any expectations. However, to be recognised and awarded feels good," he said.

"I fully support the UNDP in its endeavours to achieve the SDGs by 2030. Planet Earth and mankind will greatly benefit from the implementation of these goals," he added.

With this prestigious honour, Sood joins the likes of Angelina Jolie, David Beckham, Leonardo DiCaprio, Emma Watson, Liam Neeson, Cate Blanchett, Antonio Banderas, Nicole Kidman and Priyanka Chopra who have been similarly honoured by different UN bodies.

