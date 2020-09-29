e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Sep 29, 2020-Tuesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Bollywood / Sonu Sood conferred with Special Humanitarian Award by UNDP, joins likes of Priyanka Chopra, Angelina Jolie, Leonardo DiCaprio

Sonu Sood conferred with Special Humanitarian Award by UNDP, joins likes of Priyanka Chopra, Angelina Jolie, Leonardo DiCaprio

Actor Sonu Sood has been conferred with the prestigious SDG Special Humanitarian Action Award by the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP), for his philanthropic services during the coronavirus lockdown.

bollywood Updated: Sep 29, 2020 19:00 IST
Asian News International
Actor Sonu Sood accepted a Green India Challenge and planted saplings at Ramoji Film City.
Actor Sonu Sood accepted a Green India Challenge and planted saplings at Ramoji Film City.(ANI)
         

Actor Sonu Sood, who is often dubbed as the ‘messiah of migrants’ for his philanthropic work during the coronavirus induced lockdown, has been conferred with the prestigious SDG Special Humanitarian Action Award by the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP).

The Dabangg actor has received the award for extending a helping hand and sending lakhs of migrants and stranded students across geographies abroad, back to their homes. Besides that, he has also been providing free education and medical facilities to young children and has been creating free employment opportunities to the needy in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The award was presented to the actor at a virtual ceremony on Monday evening. Expressing his happiness over the honour, the actor said he fully supports the UNDP in its endeavors. "This is a rare honour. UN recognition is very special. I have done whatever little I have done, in my own humble way, for my fellow countrymen without any expectations. However, to be recognised and awarded feels good," he said.

Also read: Prakash Raj felicitates Sonu Sood for his social work, he says ‘it means a lot’

"I fully support the UNDP in its endeavours to achieve the SDGs by 2030. Planet Earth and mankind will greatly benefit from the implementation of these goals," he added.

With this prestigious honour, Sood joins the likes of Angelina Jolie, David Beckham, Leonardo DiCaprio, Emma Watson, Liam Neeson, Cate Blanchett, Antonio Banderas, Nicole Kidman and Priyanka Chopra who have been similarly honoured by different UN bodies.

Follow @htshowbiz for more

tags
top news
Why the coronavirus death rate still eludes scientists
Why the coronavirus death rate still eludes scientists
China says it doesn’t recognise ‘illegal’ UT Ladakh
China says it doesn’t recognise ‘illegal’ UT Ladakh
DC vs SRH Live: Warner, Bairstow off to solid start for Sunrisers
DC vs SRH Live: Warner, Bairstow off to solid start for Sunrisers
Drug probe not connected to Rajput’s death: NCB opposes Rhea Chakraborty’s bail plea in HC
Drug probe not connected to Rajput’s death: NCB opposes Rhea Chakraborty’s bail plea in HC
Never accepted the unilaterally defined 1959 LAC: India reacts to China’s stand
Never accepted the unilaterally defined 1959 LAC: India reacts to China’s stand
‘Source of black money blocked’: PM shreds Opposition on farm law protests
‘Source of black money blocked’: PM shreds Opposition on farm law protests
LIVE: Tamil Nadu extends Covid lockdown till Oct 31, with some more relaxations
LIVE: Tamil Nadu extends Covid lockdown till Oct 31, with some more relaxations
Quick Switch to the rescue—here’s what Radhika Madan’s boss gets to see on her phone [SPONSORED]
Quick Switch to the rescue—here’s what Radhika Madan’s boss gets to see on her phone [SPONSORED]
trending topics
Covid-19 Live UpdatesCovid-19 deathsSushant Singh Rajput caseCovid 19 India TallyWorld Heart DayNirmala SitharamanDC vs SRH Live Score, IPL 2020

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

bollywood news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In