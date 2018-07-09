Soorma may replace the nickname Flicker Singh for Sandeep Singh, says Diljit Dosanjh

Actor-singer Diljit Dosanjh says that ‘Soorma’ could be the new nickname for Sandeep Singh, the subject of Diljit’s upcoming film of the same name. Sandeep is former Indian hockey team captain and he was one of the best drag-flickers in the world during his time.

“It’s an incredible journey for Sandeep. Maybe after the film, he will be known as Soorma. It would be another name for Flicker Singh,” said Diljit while promoting Soorma on a train to Delhi from Chandigarh.

Diljit has been seen in Hindi films like Udta Punjab, Phillauri and Welcome To New York so far. He says his career graph is going upwards. He said, “I have been cast in good people’s films. Udta Punjab wasn’t my film, I was cast in it. The same happened with Phillauri also. Now, how many liked the movies is a different thing. I have never worked in a Hindi film the way I have in Soorma.”

The 34-year-old actor says he didn’t have to do any research for the film. He said, “I didn’t do any research, everything was already done. Sandeep’s story was already on the paper and was given to Chitrangada Singh, the producer. It wasn’t about a very old incident, and it wasn’t mythical. Everything was in front of the eyes.”

He also remains in news for his occasional comments on American model and entrepreneur Kylie Jenner’s Instagram posts. He said that he comments on other photos as well, but it’s only his comments on Kylie that make news. He said, “I would comment even if you put a picture. Why do you only ask about Kylie?”

Sandeep was accidentally shot at a railway station in 2006. He went into coma, but that didn’t dampen his spirits. He was also there with Diljit to talk about his journey. He believes Diljit’s stardom will help the film. “Diljit is like my elder brother and I don’t think anybody else could have played my role better. Angad Bedi is also in the film and you won’t find any difference in the film than our real life,” said Sandeep, 32.

He further said, “For biopics, you need characters that are heroes, and there isn’t anyone more popular than Diljit Dosanjh.”

Soorma, directed by Shaad Ali, also features Taapsee Pannu in a pivotal role. The film will hit the screens on July 13, 2018.

Follow @htshowbiz for more