Soorma Sandeep Singh never met the man who shot him 12 years ago

Soorma means a person with unlimited will and passion. It’s a word that aptly describes Sandeep Singh, former India hockey captain and the subject of the film of the same name.

Sandeep was accidentally shot at a railway station in 2006. He was paralysed and most of the people around him declared that his hockey career was over. Just when everyone around him was waiting for a miracle, Flicker Singh, as Sandeep is fondly called in the hockey circles, decided to get back to his feet.

On Sunday, a media interaction was planned at Sandeep’s house in Haryana’s Shahabad where Sandeep and Diljit Dosanjh, who plays the lead in Soorma, talked about the horrific experience, but the actor’s tone was quite upbeat. Without losing his characteristic smile, Diljit said, “Paaji (Sandeep) and his family had two choices. They could have tried to trace the guy who shot Sandeep and brought him to book. Or, they could have focussed on what they still could have become. They chose the second option. In fact, Sandeep paaji said he never met the guy who shot him.”

The film, directed by Shaad Ali, is all set to hit the screens on July 13, 2018. It also features Taapsee Pannu and Angad Bedi in important roles.

Follow @htshowbiz for more