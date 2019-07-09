Sophie Turner’s naughty comment on Priyanka Chopra’s bikini pic has Twitter in splits

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas are enjoying a holiday in Europe after attending the wedding of Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas and sharing photos from their near-perfect vacation. On Sunday, Priyanka shared a string of photographs, clicked by husband Nick Jonas, of her posing by the poolside in a white monokini paired with sunglasses with a cocktail in her hand and now Sophie has shared her thoughts on the photo.

Sophie Turner’s cheeky comment on Priyanka Chopra’s photo.

“Best use of vacation. The hubby taking pictures. Lol. Nick Jonas,” she captioned the images on Instagram. Reacting to the photo, Sophie wrote, “All you ladies pop yo [booties] like this.” Twitter reacted with laughter and comments on camaraderie between the sisters-in-law. “Can’t stop laughing,” wrote one, while another said, “J-sisters are just hilarious”.

Priyanka earlier shared a photo of Sophie and Jow from their wedding to wish them. “Truly the happiest people I know. May life be everything you want it to be. Congratulations Mr and Mrs Jonas,” Priyanka captioned a black and white photo of the couple walking down the aisle after their wedding.

Joe replied to the Instagram post, which she shared on Saturday, with a heart emoji. The couple had exchanged wedding vows for the second time in the picturesque locales of Paris last week.

The couple had first surprised fans worldwide with an impromptu wedding on May 1 in Las Vegas. The ceremony, which followed the Billboard Music Awards, was officiated by an Elvis impersonator and live streamed by Diplo on Instagram.

Watch | Priyanka-Nick spend romantic time at Joe-Sophie’s wedding venue

On the work front, Priyanka will be next seen on-screen in Shonali Bose’s The Sky Is Pink alongside Farhan Akhtar and Zaira Wasim.

First Published: Jul 09, 2019 10:04 IST