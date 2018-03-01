Sridevi made Sonam Kapoor’s painting and it was set to be auctioned in Dubai. See pic

Late Bollywood actor Sridevi, who was cremated in Mumbai on Wednesday evening, often painted in her free time and she even had auctions for her art works. A Sonam Kapoor painting by Sridevi has now surfaced and is going viral online. According to a Mid Day report, Sonam’s painting was supposed to be auctioned in Dubai, along with another painting of Michael Jackson, done by Sridevi.

Sridevi died on February 24 due to accidental drowning after she fell unconscious in the bathroom of her Dubai hotel. She had gone to Dubai to attend her nephew, Mohit Marwah’s wedding. While her family left for India after the wedding, she stayed back for the auction of her paintings, according to a Times Now report.

A January report from Mid Day quoted a source as saying, “Sridevi has been painting for many years. It’s her favourite pastime. In 2010, an international art house approached her to auction her work. But she didn’t agree. Since the event in Dubai is for a noble cause, it drew her. Sonam has a massive fan following in Dubai and her popularity has grown in the Middle East after her Project Runway outing with Elli Saab. The bidders are hoping that the painting will sell at a high price.”

“Michael Jackson‘s her personal favourite. The bid on it will start at Rs 8 lakh,” the source further told the tabloid.

