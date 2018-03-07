Sridevi’s daughter Janhvi Kapoor celebrates 21st birthday surrounded by friends and family. See pics

Janhvi Kapoor celebrated her 21st birthday on Tuesday, just a few days after her mother, the iconic Sridevi, died suddenly in Dubai. The young actor, who will make her film debut in Dhadak later this year, was photographed cutting several cakes, with her father Boney Kapoor, sister Khushi, and cousins Shanaya Kapoor and Sonam Kapoor around her.

You can see the pictures and videos here:

Janhvi started her day by visiting an old age home, a tradition started by Sridevi. Several pictures and videos of her were shared online.

A few days after her mother’s death, Janhvi posted an Instagram post for her followers, asking them to love their parents. “Cherish them and devote yourself to making them feel that love. They have made you. And I ask that you remember my mother fondly, pray for her soul to rest in peace,” she had written in a long post, followed by a few lovely family pictures.

On Tuesday, Sonam wished Janhvi a happy birthday and said that she was the strongest girl she knows, and now she had become a woman.

Sridevi died on February 24 in Dubai, where she was attending the wedding of nephew Mohit Marwah. She was found unconscious in a bathtub by Boney Kapoor. The official cause of death was declared to be accidental drowning. She was cremated with full state honours upon her return to India.

