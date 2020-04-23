Suhana Khan can’t control her laughter in BTS clip from debut short film. Watch here

bollywood

Updated: Apr 23, 2020 19:12 IST

Actor Shah Rukh Khan’s daughter, Suhana Khan, has shared a new Instagram story, which shows her posing in black-and-white. Suhana also appeared in a behind-the-scenes video from her recent short film, shared online by her director, Theodore Gimeno.

The Instagram story shows Suhana holding her head in her hands, staring into the distance, with the word ‘Uhhh’ written next to her. “She is so pretty,” one fan wrote in the comments section of a post by Suhana’s fan club.

Meanwhile, the director of Suhana’s first short film as an actor, The Grey Part of Blue, shared the behind-the-scenes video on his Instagram account. He wrote in the caption, “I just released the BEHIND THE SCENES video to my short film The Grey Part of Blue. You guys highly requested it so here it is! It is live now!”

He added, “This video is super special to me as I now finally share how we made The Grey Part of Blue. The real thing! So yeah, rush to my bio. Show as much love as you want, share it around! Everything! And maybe you’ll want to watch the short film again. Love you guys, take care during these weird times! Big love to the whole crew, the team, the friends.”

Suhana is expected to make her debut in the film industry after completing her education. Her friend, actor Ananya Panday, was recently quoted by Mid-Day as saying, “Suhana and I were in the same school together. We used to be in all the school plays and she used to be the main lead and I used to be this thing moving in the background. This is really cool because I think she is a brilliant actor. Suhana is just too talented...She is a great singer and a great dancer. A lot of big things are meant for Suhana.”

