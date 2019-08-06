Suhana Khan poses with mom Gauri, Shanaya Kapoor in throwback pic; Ananya Pandey asks, ‘Missing me?’

bollywood

Updated: Aug 06, 2019 16:56 IST

Actor Sanjay Kapoor’s wife Maheep Kapoor has shared a throwback picture showing her and Shah Rukh Khan’s wife Gauri Khan with their respective daughters, Shanaya Kapoor and Suhana Khan at an event. She captioned the picture on Instagram, “#Squad.”

While little Suhana is seen wearing a white frock, sitting on the lap of mother and entrepreneur Gauri, Shanaya is in a top and denims and is sitting on the lap of her mother Maheep. Actor Sohail Khan’s wife Seema Khan is on the right and is seen clapping during the event. The picture seems to be from a school function.

Suhana and Shanaya are childhood friends with actor Ananya Panday also being a par of their club. The star kids often share childhood pictures of themselves and are usually spotted partying and hanging out together.

Feeling left out, Ananya commented to the post, “Kinda missing me???” Maheep replied to her with smiling and heart emojis. Seema, too, reacted to the picture saying, “Omg.” Without making it clear who she was asking the question, actor Neelam Kothari commented, “I like your hair like this..” Maheep’s niece and Anil Kapoor’s daughter Rhea Kapoor reacted to the picture with several heart emojis.

Shanaya is currently assisting on Janhvi’s upcoming film, the Gunjan Saxena biopic.

Talking about her friendship with Suhana and Shanaya, Ananya recently told Asian Age in an interview, “Suhana, Shanaya and I have grown up together and are practically of the same age. So whenever trolling or bullying happens, we three have each others back. We can count on each other during our lows. I am lucky because they are always with me no matter what.”

