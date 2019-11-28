Suhana Khan shows off her curls in new pics but fans can’t get over her pretty eyes

bollywood

Updated: Nov 28, 2019 16:39 IST

Suhana Khan’s latest pictures have made her fans’ day. New pictures of Shah Rukh Khan’s daughter have arrived online and her admirers can’t get enough of her beauty. Some are praising her deep, dark eyes while others are simply calling her beautiful.

The photos show Suhana with her hair hanging loose in luscious curls. In one picture, she is seen wearing minimal make up and a blue shirt that seems inspired by the air force. Some fans even drew comparisons with Brie Larson’s pilot outfit from Captain Marvel. “Hai ms marvell,” read a comment.



The second picture is also quite similar to the first. She is wearing a slightly different top but wearing her hair in the same style.

“Thanks for the new pic,” wrote one fan. “Sooooooooooooooooo beautiful pik,” wrote another. “Suhanaa you are so pretty,” wrote another fan. “Ye jhil si nili ankhe in me Raj hai koi ghaira Kiya tarif Karu uski jisne Tum he banaya,” a fan dedicated the hit Hindi song to her.

Also read: Amitabh Bachchan says he must retire: ‘Head is thinking something else, fingers another, it’s a message’

Suhana earned a lot of praise online when her short film was released on YouTube earlier this month. The Grey Part Of Blue has garnered 1.1 million views and 10,000 likes. It is a 10-minute film that stars Suhana with Robin Gonella. The film tells the story of a young couple on a two-day road trip. They are on their way to meet the girl’s parents when situations force them to face certain truths about life, love and their relationship.

The Grey Part Of Blue is written and directed by Theodore Gimeno. In the film, Suhana is cast as a happy romantic young girl and comes across as a natural actor.

Suhana, who has in the past spoken about her ambition of becoming an actor, is currently honing her skills in the United States. She is studying acting in New York.

Follow @htshowbiz for more